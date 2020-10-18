Chiefs Esports Club announces the L’Oréal Men Expert Valorant Invitational with an AU $10,000 prize pool

Well, Valorant is steadily growing, and it’s booming in every part of the world. And Australian esports organization Chiefs Esports Club finally announced the launch of the Oceania-based VALORANT tournament.

The Chief Esports Club is going to play host to 8 invited teams in the L’Oréal Men Expert Valorant Invitational which is going to boast a prize pool of AU $10,000 (~£5,480). Five gaming PCs are also a part of the prize pool, and this just goes to show that when it comes to the Valorant esports scene, Oceania is not all that far behind to the west.

When talking about the tournament, Nick Bobir, CEO of Chiefs Esports Club said that the org, “wanted to run a VALORANT event for months now and are excited to finally unveil our efforts. Further building on our commitment to community events that we’ve established with the Men Expert Warzone Challenge tournaments; we decided this was a great way to support a new esports title and in particular one that we hope to soon be involved in more directly. We’ll be watching very closely for a team that we may want to recruit going into 2021.”

Details on the L’Oréal Men Expert Valorant Invitational

The L’Oréal Men Expert Valorant Invitational will be playing host to 8 teams, who will be divided into two groups of four.

With the competition all set to start on the 6th of November, the teams will be required to compete in a round-robin on the first day, thereby completing the group stage. The top two teams from each group will be able to move on to the elimination rounds.

In terms of prize distribution, the winner will be receiving AU $6,000 (~£3,288) and five Intel gaming PCs, while the second and third place will be getting AU $3000 and AU $1000 respectively.

The Chiefs Esports Club have made it a point to involve the Oceania Valorant community in the tournament. And along with having Go Next Media‘s Josh ‘Swifty’ Swift in the broadcasting, community casters will be allowed to cover the game as well on their individual streams.