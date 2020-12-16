Chrono character's Time-Turner ability in Free Fire: All you need to know

Free Fire is known to juxtapose traditional battle royale elements with unique features that set it apart from other mobile games in the genre.

One of these features is the availability of characters with distinctive abilities that aid the player on the battleground. The fast-paced battle royale game currently has more than 30 characters. Except for Primis and Nulla, each one of them has a unique in-game ability.

The developers of Garena Free Fire recently announced a massive collaboration with Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo and unveiled him as the global brand ambassador of the game.

As a result of this collaboration, a new character based on the star footballer, named Chrono, has been introduced in the game. However, players cannot use the character yet.

Chrono will likely be obtainable from 19th December.

This article takes a look at Chrono's ability called Time-Turner in Garena Free Fire.

All you need to know about Chrono's 'Time-Turner' ability in Free Fire

Cosmic Bounty Hunter Set

The in-game description of Chrono reads:

"Chrono is a bounty hunter from another universe."

His Time-Turner ability creates a force field that blocks damage of up to 600 from enemies. It has an added advantage as players can fire at opponents from within the force field.

The players' and their allies' movement speed will also increase by 15% and 10%. The effect of this ability lasts for 4 seconds, and it has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

At the highest level, players' movement speed will increase by 30% while that of the allies will increase by 15%. The effect of the ability will last for 9 seconds, and there will be a reduction of cooldown time to 40 seconds.

Chrono also has a unique set called Cosmic Bounty Hunter.

Chrono's active ability certainly sounds powerful and will be great to use in both offensive as well as defensive plays.

