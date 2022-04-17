Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition - 5 things to do after beating the game

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition is a classic JRPG brought to modern consoles, and while the remaster did disappoint, there’s still tons to do in the game itself.

The game features a New Game+ mode where players can keep going through the narrative over and over to experience things in a new way each time. With over 40 characters and 12 endings, there’s plenty of replay value in the game.

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition NG+ has tons of possibilities

In Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition, NG+ opens up a world of possibilities about alternate realities. The players will receive the “Time Egg” item and will be able to complete the game anytime they want. Through this, there are so many different ways to play Chrono Cross’ remaster.

Some people can hunt for achievements in Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition, but not all platforms have those. So what can players do instead? Thankfully, there’s a nice list of things for them to tackle as they go back into the additional playthroughs of this RPG.

5 things to do after completing Chrono Cross

Get Max Stars for the best possible stats

Make different choices to see other storylines

Unlock all the characters

Unlock all 12 endings

Play Radical Dreamers

5) Get Max Stars for the best stats for characters

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition does occasionally give stats to players after winning battles, but the game itself doesn’t really use a level system. Instead, one gains stars after defeating important boss battles. In the first playthrough, players will have between 47-48 stars, depending on what they do.

The cap is 99, but these stats carry over to additional playthroughs. This makes further playthroughs of the game incredibly easy and will help players max out their stats for all of their characters. Just defeat the bosses as normal and gain more star levels.

4) Make different choices to see other storylines

Depending on what a player does in Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition, certain characters are unlockable. Coupled with that, certain storylines and bits of dialog will happen. This includes helping or ignoring Kid, which character helps Serge get into Viper Manor, and so much more.

The interaction with Kid can change the game in several ways, but that’s only one example. It could take several playthroughs to really see all the stories the game has to offer.

3) Unlock all the characters in the game

There are 45 characters in the game, and it is not possible to get them all unlocked in one playthrough. Character unlocks depend on what the player does throughout the game, and it could take several playthroughs to get them all.

For those who want everyone, or who are potentially achievement hunting, this may be required. It’s also a lot of fun to have tons of options for the party.

2) Unlock all 12 endings

One of the best parts of the Chrono games is the optional endings. Chrono Cross has two main endings and several optional endings that players can look forward to. They aren’t canon, but some are funny, some are irreverent, while others are just plain dark. It’s not too hard to get them, but it will take quite a few runs to get them all.

1) Play Radical Dreamers

Radical Dreamers was not available in America before this other than through piracy and fan translations. Released in 1996 on the Satellaview, it’s a pretty challenging experience, but an enjoyable one nonetheless.

Some players are turned off by the game having an invisible health bar, making it more challenging, but the story is quite enjoyable.

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition has so much to see and do, and despite the weak remaster, it remains a classic game and was a worthy successor to the masterpiece Chrono Trigger. With multiple endings, extra characters, and new experiences, it’s worth coming back to a second or even a third time.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul