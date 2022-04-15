Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition - How to unlock all endings

There are 12 endings in Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition, though only two of them can be attained through a player’s first playthrough. Others require using the “Time Egg,” an item acquired at the start of New Game+. Like Chrono Trigger, the extra endings all have specific requirements for unlocking them, and here’s how to do all of them.

This article does contain spoilers for the endings of Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition

Two Endings for Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition, as well as NG+ Endings

When playing Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition, players will inevitably come into contact with the final boss, the Time Devourer. A fearsome force of nature, it’s a challenging encounter, and there’s a specific way it must be beaten if players want the True Ending.

In a first playthrough, players can only get the Normal (Bad) ending or the True (Good) Ending for the game. It all depends on how the player approaches the fight. On top of that, several other endings are available, depending on when the player uses the Time Egg on Opassa Beach in NG+ mode.

Here’s everything players need to be aware of when playing Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition.

Endings for Chrono Cross

True Ending

Bad Ending

Developer Room

General Kid

A True Hero (and variation)

Magical Dreamers

Serge’s Plan

Pride and Honour

The Record of FATE

Galaxy Night

Wicked Deeds

Chrono Cross’ true ending

This is much harder to do than the Normal/Bad ending. The player has to defeat the Time Devourer, but not before using an Element of each type in a particular pattern, then the Chrono Cross. That will instantly defeat the boss. However, this is hard because the boss may cast a spell interrupting the pattern. Then the player has to start again.

Elemental Order

Yellow

Red

Green

Blue

Black

White

Use an element of each of these in order, activate the Chrono Cross, and enjoy the ending without interruption.

The Normal/Bad Ending is a bit unfulfilling

The normal ending for Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition is bad. Just defeat the Time Devourer by damaging it, and don’t activate the Chrono Cross. Only do this when it’s the appropriate time to fight the Time Devourer.

Serge bonds with the Time Devourer, it kills the previous captive, and Kid continues to search for her friend. A very melodramatic ending.

Developer Room ending

Start NG+ and immediately use the Time Egg and fight the Time Devourer solo. This one is one of the hardest to do because it requires having no allies. It might take a few playthroughs to talk to the game’s developers in their private hideout.

General Kid

This end has players going and fighting the Time Devourer when the game wants you to head to Viper Manor. Instead, fight the final boss. Players can pick up an ally (one of the three guides leading to Viper Manor), but this ending is gone once the mansion locks.

In this ending, Kid takes Lynx’s spot and becomes a military leader, the likes of which the world has never seen before.

A True Hero (and variation)

The first version of this ending will trigger by defeating the Time Devourer while Kid is still poisoned after Viper Manor. This opportunity happens when the player has a chance to recruit Glenn.

The other opportunity is after Kid is cured, but before going to Fort Dragonia. The two endings are pretty similar but have the heroes take on different roles after saving reality.

Magical Dreamers

This ending occurs while looking for a guide into Viper Manor. Head to the Magical Dreamers ship and speak to Miki. She’ll have players rescue Nikki in the Shadow Forest. Then, when Kid is poisoned, tell Korcha the party will aid her. That will have players recruiting Razzly, Korcha, and Mel. Recruit them all and fight the Time Devourer.

The ending is cute, having Leena and Lisa attend a concert by Serge, Nikki, Razzly, and Kid.

Serge’s Plan

In Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition, when Lynx and Serge are still body swapped. Play until access to Opassa Beach is granted. Before going to Arni Village and meeting Radius, fight the final boss.

This ending is genuinely interesting, where Lynx is suddenly very popular, and Serge is confronted by people who want revenge for his “wicked deeds.”

Pride and Honour

After rescuing Riddel for the first time in Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition, fight the Time Devourer before going back to Hermit’s Hideaway. While on the S.S. Invincible, after recruiting everyone, ignore the team’s plan to chase Lynx and head to the final boss. This ending has the player still stuck in Lynx’s body, and the Dragoons go to join Lynx’s side.

The Record of FATE

While heading to Chronopolis, Harle leaves the party forever and fights the final boss instead of pushing the story forward. Lynx (as Serge) absorbs the Record of F.A.T.E., so while it’s not a good thing, it’s one of the optional endings.

Galaxy Night

This one was always a bit difficult. After Serge gets his body back before Terra Tower begins floating, find and defeat Dario. It also requires Norris and Karsh to be in the party. Players find a note in the Viper Manor throne room that leads to the Isle of the Damned.

Beat up Solt and Peppor, get the Memento Pendant, put Riddel in the party, and travel to the Forgotten Island for the Dario battle. After this, go to Opassa Beach and fight the Time Devourer. General Viper opens an orphanage, but then Dark Serge shows up.

Wicked Deeds

If players defeat Schala before completing Terra Tower and then battling the Time Devourer, this ending triggers. This is easily the darkest ending in Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition. Humanity gets destroyed before it can harm the planet further.

These are all of the various endings in Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition. While the optional NG+ endings are non-canon, they’re all interesting in one way or another and worth seeking out.

