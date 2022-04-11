PlayStation players claim classic PS titles are now unplayable

With its entire focus on the brand new PlayStation 5, Sony has started taking steps to slowly phase out previous-gen consoles. Exclusive games and subscription models that apply only to next-gen consoles are making previous-gen players unhappy.

However, with the PS Classic console and the PS Now service, the part of the community that has been playing since the PS1 and PS2 era is still enjoying these retro originals. Recently, due to what is speculated to be a bug or Sony's internal decisions, these classic titles have suddenly expired and are unplayable, upsetting the community.

Recent bug shows PlayStation Classic titles as unplayable and expired on PS3 and Vita

Steve J @Crono96 @AskPlayStation what happened here? A game I bought years ago is expired 1969 really? How can I fix this. Should I re download and install again it is under Purchased downloads @AskPlayStation what happened here? A game I bought years ago is expired 1969 really? How can I fix this. Should I re download and install again it is under Purchased downloads https://t.co/kIDRDXl5Sf

A recent bug on the PSN network shows the expiration date of classic PS titles dating back to 1969. A Twitter user mentioned that their purchased copy of Final Fantasy VI that was brought to the PS in 1994 is now no longer playable.

Another user claimed that a classic PS1 game that they bought in 2014, Chrono Cross, also expired, and a similar expiration date of 1969 appeared on the same. However, the game itself was released in 1999.

Thomas Harrison-Lord @Tomhlord PS3 help time please twitter. Went to play a 'PSOne Classic' I recieved through PS+, which im still a subscriber to, but 'content expired' PS3 help time please twitter. Went to play a 'PSOne Classic' I recieved through PS+, which im still a subscriber to, but 'content expired'

Players who love playing classic retro video games have been facing a hard time with their PS3 and PS Vita consoles with this issue. These games were availed either from Sony's PS Now or its paid PS+ subscription service.

Brandon Ryan Beaumont @SmeltingXVI @FooseTV @PlayStation @ModernVintageG

1. If I was to download it on a PS Classic I am going to get, would it still work, since that isn't tied to PS Network?

2. If I pirated it on PS3, would it still be expired, or would it just show as no expiry date, since it isn't legit? @dark1x Right, so 2 questions:1. If I was to download it on a PS Classic I am going to get, would it still work, since that isn't tied to PS Network?2. If I pirated it on PS3, would it still be expired, or would it just show as no expiry date, since it isn't legit? @FooseTV @PlayStation @ModernVintageG @dark1x Right, so 2 questions:1. If I was to download it on a PS Classic I am going to get, would it still work, since that isn't tied to PS Network?2. If I pirated it on PS3, would it still be expired, or would it just show as no expiry date, since it isn't legit?

As of now, no issues have been reported with the PS4 or PS5 versions of these games. Sony is yet to provide further information about the issue, and players are desperately seeking a solution to access their classic titles.

PlayStation Classic player base is loving the revival of classic games into the next generation

Sony's PS1 and Classic fan base are loving the remakes and revivals of their classic titles that date back to the 90s when the first-ever PlayStation console came around. While players can still enjoy the classic titles using PS Now or the PSN store, remakes of such classic titles with next-gen graphics and an advanced gameplay experience will revitalize these titles.

From the Final Fantasy VII Remake to the Demon's Souls remake, the community can't get enough of developers' effort to bring the classic storylines of these games back, using the latest game engines and controls.

