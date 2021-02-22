Chrono vs Antonio in Free Fire: Which character is better for the Clash Squad mode?

Garena Free Fire has a large variety of characters. Each of them, except for Nulla and Primis, possesses special abilities that significantly aid players on the virtual battleground.

Chrono is one of the strongest characters in Free Fire, while Antonio is one of the most popular characters for the Clash Squad mode in the game.

This article compares Chrono and Antonio to determine which one of them is the best pick for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Antonio in Free Fire

Chrono's ability - Time Turner

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono is a bounty hunter who has an active ability called Time Turner. At its base level, this ability can generate a force field that can block 600 damage. The character can fire at opponents from inside the force field. His movement speed also gets boosted by 15%.

Allies inside the force field get a 10% increment in movement speed, with all the effects lasting for four seconds with a cooldown of 50 seconds.

When Chrono is enhanced to level 6, his movement speed is increased by 30%, while his allies' movement speed is increased by 15%. All the effects last 15 seconds and have a cooldown of 40 seconds.

Antonio's ability - Gangster's Spirit

Antonio in Free Fire

Antonio has a passive skill called Gangster's Spirit. At its base level, this ability gives the player 10 additional HP when the round begins.

At its maximum level, Antonio earns 35 extra HP when the round starts.

Verdict

Chrono's ability to increase movement speed and block damage is very useful in the Clash Squad mode, especially since the player can inflict damage on opponents while being protected by the force field.

However, Antonio is also of equal importance as he can provide extra HPs at the beginning of each round in the Clash Squad mode.

Based on their abilities, it is safe to say that both Chrono and Antonio are great picks for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire. The choice can be made depending on the player's gameplay style.

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's personal views. It is an individual's choice to pick one character over the other.)

