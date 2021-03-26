Chrono vs DJ Alok in Free Fire: Which is the best value-for-money character?

Garena Free Fire has a variety of characters with special abilities. Most of them can be bought from the store section of the game using diamonds or gold coins.

This article compares two of the most powerful characters in Free Fire, Chrono and DJ Alok, to determine which is a more economical purchase in the game.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and DJ Alok in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono has an ability called Time Turner. At its base level, this ability creates a force field that can avoid 600 damage from opponents. The player can shoot at opponents when inside the force field. Their movement speed also increases by 15%.

Allies within the force field also benefit from a 10% increase in movement speed for 4 seconds. The effects have a cooldown of 50 seconds.

At its maximum level, Time Turner increases the player's movement speed by 30%. Meanwhile, the allies' movement speed is increased by 15%. Both effects have a 40-second cooldown.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an active ability called Drop the Beat. At its default level, this ability creates a 5m aura that enhances ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

At its highest level, Drop the Beat improves ally movement speed by 15% and recovers 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Conclusion: Who is the better value-for-money character?

Both Chrono and DJ Alok cost 599 diamonds in the Free Fire store. However, judging by their effectiveness on the battleground, DJ Alok is a more economical buy than Chrono.

Both characters offer increased movement speed. While Chrono also provides players with a defensive shield, DJ Alok provides HP restoration, which is incredibly useful in a BR match.

Disclaimer: The choice of character in Free Fire is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual.

