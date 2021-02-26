Chrono vs Ford in Free Fire: Which character is better for the Factory Challenge?

Garena Free Fire has a wide range of characters, and almost all of them possess special abilities that help players on the battleground.

Chrono and Ford are two of the most popular characters in the game. This article will compare these characters to determine who is a better pick for the Factory Challenge, a popular custom room challenge created by popular YouTubers.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Ford in Free Fire

Chrono's ability - Time Turner

Chrono in Garena Free Fire

Chrono is a bounty hunter who has an active ability called Time Turner. At the base level (level 1), this ability builds a force field that can block 600 hit damage from enemies. Chrono can shoot from inside the force field. His movement speed is also increased by 15 percent.

Allies inside the force field also receive a 10 percent increment in movement speed, with the effects lasting for 4 seconds. The ability has a cooldown duration of fifty seconds.

When Chrono is maximized to level 6 using character fragment cards, his abilities enhance significantly.

Ford's ability - Iron Will

Advertisement

Ford in Garena Free Fire

Ford is one of the earliest characters in Free Fire. He has a passive ability called Iron Will.

The ability allows players to reduce damage when outside the safe zone by 4%.

Verdict

While Chrono and Ford are both great characters to use in Free Fire, the former is a better pick for the Factory Challenge in the game.

Advertisement

Ford's ability to reduce damage outside the safe zone is pretty irrelevant for the Factory Challenge and has no practical use. Meanwhile, Chrono can offer defensive protection as well as enhanced movement speed during a fight. Moreover, players can also attack their opponents while inside the force field.

(Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Garena Free Fire, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons used are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria).

Also read: Hayato vs K: Who is the better Garena Free Fire character?