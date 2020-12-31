Chrono vs Hayato in Free Fire: Who is the better character for Ranked mode?

Garena Free Fire has garnered a lot of popularity over the years and is one of the most widely played titles all over the world. It has already bagged over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

The game has a total of 35 characters, and all of them, except Nulla and Primis, have special abilities that allow them to aid players on the virtual battleground.

Chrono, the in-game persona of Cristiano Ronaldo, is the latest addition to the game, and Hayato is also one of the most popular characters in Free Fire.

This article compares the abilities of the two characters to find out which one is better for the Ranked mode.

Also read: Free Fire: Three best characters in the game

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Hayato in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

As per his in-game description, Chrono is a bounty hunter from another universe and has an active ability called Time Turner.

Advertisement

At his primary level ability, Chrono can create a force field that can block 600 damage from enemies. He can also shoot at opponents while being inside the force field. His movement speed also increases by 15%.

Allies within the force field get a 10% increment in movement speed, with the effects lasting for four seconds. The ability has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

When Chrono is maximized to level 6, his ability sees a significant boost.

Hayato

Hayato's ability in Free Fire

Hayato is a legendary samurai with a passive ability called Bushido. His ability increases armor penetration by 7.5% with every 10% decrease in maximum HP.

Once leveled up to 6, the armor penetration increases by 10% with every 10% decrease in maximum HP.

Once leveled up, Hayato sees a major boost in his abilities.

Who is better?

For the Ranked mode games in Free Fire, players need versatile skills on the ground. In that case, Chrono is a better option over Hayato.

Advertisement

Chrono has a much versatile skillset along with a blocking and speed enhancing ability. He is the best option for passive and aggressive players in Free Fire, while Hayato only has defensive abilities and is not as versatile as compared to Chrono.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on the playing style of an individual.