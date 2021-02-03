Chrono vs Kla in Free Fire: Which character is better for the Factory Challenge?

Garena Free Fire has a wide variety of characters that players can choose from. These characters should be chosen wisely as they have special abilities that give players a significant advantage in a match.

The Factory Challenge in Free Fire is one of the most popular custom room challenges created mainly by well-known content creators. The factory is one of the Bermuda map locations, where players drop onto the factory's roof to battle it out.

This article compares Chrono and Kla, two of the most sought-after players in the game, to find out which is a better pick for the Factory Challenge.

Assessing the abilities of Kla and Chrono in Garena Free Fire

Kla (Ability - Muay Thai)

Kla in Garena Free Fire

As his in-game description states, Kla is a renowned Muay Thai practitioner. He has a passive ability called Muay Thai which increases fist damage by 100% when equipped.

Kla can be upgraded to level 6 with character fragment cards, maximizing his fist damage by 400%.

Chrono (Ability - Time Turner)

Chrono in Garena Free Fire

Chrono has an active ability called Time Turner. At his base level ability, he can create a force field that can block 600 damage from enemies. He can also shoot at opponents while being inside the force field. The player's movement speed also increases by 15%.

During skill activation, allies within the force field get a 10% increase in movement speed, with the effects lasting four seconds. It has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

At Chrono's maximum potential, the movement speed increases by 30%, and the allies' movement speed increases by 15%. All the effects last 15 seconds and have a cooldown of 40 seconds.

Verdict

Chrono is arguably the most powerful character in Free Fire right now. However, based on the requirements of the Factory Challenge, Kla is the better choice.

Factory challenges are mainly fought with melee weapons or fists. Hence, there is no better option in the game than Kla. The character can knock down enemies with one single blow courtesy of his ability.

(Note: As the Factory challenge is a custom room mode, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria).