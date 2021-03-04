Chrono vs Luqueta in Free Fire: Which character is better for ranked mode?

Garena Free Fire has a variety of characters who possess special abilities. These characters play an integral role in the game as their abilities significantly help players on the virtual battleground.

Chrono and Luqueta are popular characters in Free Fire and possess some incredible abilities. This article compares the two characters' abilities to determine who is a better pick for the Ranked mode in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of Luqueta and Chrono in Garena Free Fire

Chrono's ability - Time Turner

Chrono in Garena Free Fire

Chrono has an active ability called Time Turner. At its base level, the ability creates a force field that can block 600 damage from enemies. Players can shoot at opponents while inside the force field. Their movement speed also improves by 15%.

During skill activation, allies within the force field get a 10% increase in movement speed, with the effects lasting for four seconds. It has a cooldown of fifty seconds.

At Chrono's maximum level, his abilities are enhanced significantly.

Luqueta's ability - Hat Trick

Luqueta in Garena Free Fire

Luqueta has a passive ability called Hat Trick. At its default level (level one), this ability increases the maximum HP by 8 per kill.

At level 6, Hat Trick increases the maximum HP by 18 per kill. The maximum HP that the ability can recover is 35.

Verdict

Luqueta has an incredible ability to restore HP upon each kill. However, the only drawback is that he can restore HP up to a maximum of 35. While this is a great ability to have in close-range combat, it is simply not enough for longer and more intense fights.

Chrono is a better pick over Luqueta in Free Fire's ranked mode as he offers constant damage protection with his force field while also boosting movement speed for both himself and his allies.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to someone else.

