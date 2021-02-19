Chrono vs Paloma in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two characters

Garena Free Fire characters transcend their base cosmetic nature. This is because each of them, apart from the default characters, has a special survival ability that can change a player's tactical approach on the virtual battleground.

There are a wide variety of Free Fire characters for players to choose from. This article will compare the abilities of two of them, Chrono and Paloma, to see which is the better pick in the game.

Assessing the abilities of Paloma and Chrono in Free Fire

Paloma's ability- Arms-dealing

Paloma in Free Fire

As per her in-game description, Paloma is the reigning arms queen of the underworld.

Paloma has a passive ability called Arms-dealing. This ability allows her to carry 30 extra AR ammo without consuming any inventory space.

When Paloma is maximized at level 6, she can carry 180 AR ammo without filling any inventory space.

Chrono's ability - Time Turner

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono has an active ability called Time Turner. At its default level, the ability builds a force field that blocks 600 damage.

Chrono can also shoot the enemies from inside the force field while increasing the movement speed by 15%. Allies inside the force field also receive a 10% increment in movement speed, with the effects lasting for about four seconds. However, the ability has a cooldown of fifty seconds.

After Chrono is boosted to his maximum level (level 6), his movement speed increases by 30%, and his allies' movement speed is increased by 15%. All the effects last for 15 seconds, with a cooldown of 40 seconds.

Verdict

While both Paloma and Chrono are great character options in Free Fire, the latter is undoubtedly the best pick between the two.

While Paloma's ability is useful for passive players and team support, Chrono's ability offers great defense, courtesy of the force field, as well as increased movement speed. Moreover, players can simultaneously attack opponents when inside their defensive shield.

It is, therefore, safe to say that Chrono is a better character than Paloma in Garena Free Fire.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's personal views. It is an individual's choice to pick one character over the other according to his/her preference in Free Fire.

