Chrono vs Skyler in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two characters after the OB28 update

Garena Free Fire received the OB28 update on June 8th. The highly anticipated update brought a series of new features to the battle royale title, including changes to gameplay mechanics and character abilities. Only three characters - Laura, Paloma, and Clu - received ability upgrades.

This article compares the abilities of two of the most popular Free Fire characters, Chrono and Skyler, to determine who is a better character in the game.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Analyzing the abilities of Chrono and Skyler in Garena Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono in Garena Free Fire

Ability: Time Turner

Skill type: Active

Chrono has an active ability called Time Turner. At the character's default level (level 1), this ability creates a force field that blocks 600 damage from opponents. Players can shoot at their opponents when inside the force field. Their movement speed is also enhanced by 5%. The effects last for three seconds with a 200-second cooldown period.

At its highest level, Time Turner improves the player's movement speed by 15%. All the effects last for eight seconds, with a cooldown time of 170 seconds.

Skyler

Skyler in Garena Free Fire

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

Skill type: Active

Skyler has an active ability called Riptide Rhythm. At its base level, this ability produces a sonic wave capable of destroying five gloo walls within a 50m area. Each gloo wall deployed enhances HP recovery, beginning with four points. This ability has a 60-second cooldown period.

At level 6, Skyler can destroy gloo walls within a 100m range. He can recover 9 HP whenever one gloo wall is deployed. His ability has a cooldown time of 40 seconds at this level.

Verdict: Who is better?

Both Skyler and Chrono have strong abilities in Free Fire. However, Chrono's long cooldown time hinders players from using his ability frequently.

When this factor is considered, Skyler is a better choice for players in Free Fire. He can heal players as he destroys gloo walls and has a much shorter cooldown period. This allows players to employ rush gameplay in a match more efficiently.

Disclaimer: A character's choice is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on the gamer's playing style.

