Chrono vs Skyler in Free Fire: Which character is better for Clash Squad?

The Clash Squad mode in Free Fire needs no introduction. This is one of the most popular arcade modes in the game that engages players in short and intense close-range fights.

The characters play a major role in determining the performance of a player on the virtual battleground.

This article compares the abilities of Chrono and Skyler to find out which one is better for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Skyler in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono in Garena Free Fire

Chrono has an active ability called Time Turner. At its base level, this ability can create a force field that blocks 600 damage from opponents. Not only can Chrono protect himself from attacks, but he can also shoot at opponents while inside the force field. In addition, his movement speed also increases by 15 percent.

During skill activation, Chrono's allies within the force field get a 10% increase in movement speed, with the effects lasting for four seconds. Also, the effects have a cooldown of 50 seconds.

At its highest level, Chrono's ability maximizes significantly.

Advertisement

Skyler

Skyler in Free Fire

Skyler has an active ability called Riptide Rhythm. At its initial level (level 1), this ability unleashes a sonic wave that can damage five gloo walls within 50m.

Each gloo wall deployed will increase HP recovery, beginning with four points. The ability, however, has a cooldown of 60 seconds.

At his max level (level 6), Skyler can damage five gloo walls within 100 meters. The ability then has a cooldown of 40 seconds. However, the HP recovery begins at nine points.

Verdict: Who is better?

Both Skyler and Chrono are powerful characters. They possess great abilities and can come in handy during different circumstances. Hence, choosing a better character between these two is a tough choice.

Advertisement

Considering an aggressive playing style, Skyler will be the best because his ability to destroy gloo walls will come in handy. He will also be beneficial when he uses one gloo wall to protect himself as his HP automatically regenerates.

For passive-style gameplay, Chrono can be a better choice as he significantly blocks enemy damage with his force field, giving the player sufficient time to stabilize. It also increases the player's movement speed.

In the end, it all boils down to the gameplay style of the player.

Also read: 5 best female Free Fire characters for Clash Squad mode in March 2021

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.