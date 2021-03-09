Chrono vs Skyler: Which Free Fire character is better for the ranked mode in 2021?

Garena Free Fire has a wide variety of characters. Each one, except for the default characters, has a special ability that helps the player in a match.

A character named Skyler was released in the Indian version of Free Fire today, and players can purchase him with a certain amount of in-game top-ups.

This article compares Skyler with one of the most popular characters in Free Fire, Chrono, to determine who is a better character for the ranked mode in the game.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Skyler in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono in Garena Free Fire

Chrono has an active ability called Time Turner. At its base level, this ability can create a force field that can block 600 damage from enemies. Chrono can shoot at opponents while being inside the force field. His movement speed also increases by 15%.

During skill activation, allies within the force field get a 10% increase in movement speed, with the effects lasting four seconds. The effects have a cooldown of 50 seconds.

At its maximum potential, Time Turner increases the player's movement speed by 30%. It also increases the allies' movement speed by 15%. All the effects last for 15 seconds and have a cooldown of 40 seconds.

Skyler

Skyler in Free Fire

As per his in-game description, Skyler is a CEO and superstar. He has an active ability called Riptide Rhythm. At its default level, this ability unleashes a sonic wave that can damage 5 gloo walls within 50m.

Each gloo wall deployed will result in an increase in HP recovery, beginning with 4 points. The ability, however, has a cooldown of sixty seconds.

Verdict

Both Chrono and Skyler have impressive active abilities. However, when one considers benefits and ease of use on the battleground, the former is a better choice for Free Fire's ranked mode than the latter.

Chrono offers protection from attacks as well as increased movement speed. The fact that players can even shoot from within the force field makes him almost invincible in a match.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.