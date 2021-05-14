Chrono vs Steffie: Which Free Fire character is better for the Factory Challenge in the OB27 version?

The Factory Challenge is a popular custom room challenge in Free Fire designed by well-known YouTube content creators.

In this mode, two players will land on the roof of Factory (a location on the Bermuda map) to battle it out using only fists or melee weapons. Players can use any Free Fire character in this challenge depending on their playing style.

This article compares two popular Free Fire characters, Chrono and Steffie, to see who is a better choice for the Factory Challenge after the OB27 version.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Steffie in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Ability: Time Turner

Skill Type: Active

Chrono's ability, called Time Turner, creates a force field that stops 600 damage from enemies at its default level. The player can fire at opponents while inside the force field. The player's movement speed will also be improved by 5%. The effects last for three seconds and have a cooldown period of 200 seconds.

Time Turner increases the player's movement speed by 15% at its maximum level (level 6). The effects have a 170-second cooldown and last for eight seconds.

Steffie

Steffie in Free Fire

Ability - Painted Refuge

Skill Type: Active

Steffie has an active ability called Painted Refuge. At her default level, she can generate graffiti that minimizes explosion damage by 15% and bullet damage by 5% for 5 seconds. The CD lasts for 45 seconds, and the effects do not stack.

At her highest level, Steffie can produce graffiti that decreases explosive damage by 25% and bullet damage by 5% for 10 seconds.

Verdict: Who is better?

Both Chrono and Steffie have remarkable abilities in Free Fire.

While Steffie's active ability reduces explosion damage, it is useless in the Factory challenge which only allows the use of melee weapons or fists.

Chrono's ability, on the other hand, can help protect the player with a defensive shield and increase their movement speed during a 1v1 fight.

Based on their abilities, Chrono is a better character to use in Free Fire's Factory challenge.

Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Garena Free Fire, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons used are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria.