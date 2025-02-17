Civilization 7 stuttering and crashing on Xbox Series X/S: Possible fixes

If the bad reviews on Steam were not enough, the recently released title Civilization 7 has been performing terribly on both the PC and consoles. The game is stuttering and even crashing for some users who are playing Civilization 7 on their Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. But what can be the reason for these depletions in performance?

Well, there are multiple reasons as to why a game performs terribly. Mentioned below are some possible reasons alongside potential fixes, specifically for Xbox users, that can help make your gaming experience better.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until we receive more official patches from 2K.

Fixing Performance issues in Civilization 7 on Xbox Series X/S

1) Restart your console

If you have been playing Civilization 7 for extended hours on your console, it can lead to increased temperatures, which can often lead to stuttering and crashing. To fix this, switch off the console for approximately 10 minutes.

If this does not work, try power cycling your console by following these steps:

Press and hold the Xbox button on the console for roughly 10 seconds.

Remove the cables from your console.

Replug all the cables after roughly 10 seconds and turn on the console again.

2) Check pending updates

Sometimes outdated firmware on the Xbox console, and even an outdated version of the game can lead to dips in performance. To fix this, simply make sure that you are playing the latest version of the game as well as that you have the latest firmware downloaded on your Series X/S.

3) Check overheating and poor ventilation issues

If your console is placed inside a closed cabinet, it can lead to poor ventilation while gaming. To fix this, simply relocate the console to a better spot to fix performance dips in Civilization 7. Moreover, give your console a good clean to remove any accumulated dust. This will make sure that your console does not overheat while gaming, leading to better performance and stable frame rates.

4) Check available storage on your console

If you are running low on available storage on your Xbox Series X/S, it can also lead to issues like stuttering or even crashing at times. To solve this problem, you must either get rid of some apps and games, or purchase additional storage.

If you are a PC gamer, and are experiencing dips in performance, check out this guide.

For more such news and guides related to Civilization 7, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

