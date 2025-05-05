Clair Obscur Expedition 33: Should you kill Sewing Nevron?

In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Act 2 throws some tough moral choices your way, and one of the most interesting ones comes in the Sirene area. There, you meet the Sewing Nevron, better known as the Tisseur. You find him peacefully working at his sewing machine, seemingly minding his business. Your party even hesitates before deciding if it's worth attacking him.

Ad

This article will explain whether you should kill or spare the Sewing Nevron in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Is the Sewing Nevron a threat in Expedition 33?

The Sewing Nevron boss fight in Expedition 33 (Image via Kepler Interactive || YouTube/@ Ninja3DGaming)

While the Sewing Nevron doesn’t attack you right away, leaving him alive makes the fight against Sirene (the area’s main boss) way harder. What's worse is that sparing him means you miss out on crucial loot, like the Anti-Charm Pictos and the Tissenum weapon — both incredibly useful items.

Ad

Trending

Anti-Charm Pictos : This is your best defense against Sirene’s Charm attacks, which force your characters to attack each other or themselves. Without it, you’re fighting blind.

: This is your best defense against Sirene’s Charm attacks, which force your characters to attack each other or themselves. Without it, you’re fighting blind. Tissenum: This is a solid defensive weapon, ideal for a Break build with Maelle. It is worth grabbing before you push forward.

What if the Sewing Nevron is spared in Expedition 33?

If you don't kill the Sewing Nevron, then he will make your life miserable while fighting Sirene (Image via Kepler Interactive || YouTube/@ Ninja3DGaming)

If you spare him, you still end up killing him anyway. Sirene will drag Tisseur into her fight, whether you like it or not. Tisseur joins Sirene mid-battle and gives her four extra shields. That’s not just a minor buff — those shields can turn a winnable fight into a punishing test.

Ad

There’s no alternate storyline, bonus cutscene, or emotional payoff to be enjoyed by sparing Tisseur — only regret, and a harder boss fight.

Final verdict

It might feel wrong to pick a fight with someone who’s not immediately hostile, but this is one of those moments where mercy backfires. Sparing the Sewing Nevron only makes your life in the game harder, both strategically and in terms of loot.

Killing him is the right choice. This gives you essential tools, a smoother boss fight, and better control over your builds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishant Jadhav Ishant Jadhav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing a B.Sc. in animation and VFX — a course that integrates various forms of media — and has worked with game developers, journalists, as well as filmmakers. He's also a game designer who has lent his talents to multiple indie projects.



Ishant's love of gaming was inspired by the Witcher series, and though he prefers single-player experiences, he doesn't restrict himself to them and often plays It Takes Two and Chained Together with his friends.



When Ishant isn't analyzing or playing video games, he can be found indulging in the works of authors like Dan Brown, George R.R. Martin, and more. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.