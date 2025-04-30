Tisseur in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is an optional boss you'll encounter in the Sewing Atelier region of Sirene. To reach it, you'll need to take the stairs from the Expedition Flag with the same region's name and take a left to find its room. The boss won't be hostile towards you at the beginning, which means you have an opportunity to bypass it entirely. However, if you want a Lumina that allows your team to be immune to the Charm status effect, you should certainly fight Tisseur.

Ad

That said, this article guides you on how to defeat Tisseur in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Note: This article will spoil all the mechanics for the titular boss, along with some major story twists for Acts 1 & 2 of the campaign (till the boss fight).

How to defeat Tisseur in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Preparing for the boss

Preparing for Tisseur (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Having all the characters in your party is recommended for this boss fight because of one particularly lethal status effect that it applies. Here are a few Skills best suited for the fight against Tisseur in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33:

Ad

Trending

Verso:

Berserk Slash

Defiant Strike

Assault Zero

Sciel:

Focused Foretell

Twilight Slash

Fortune's Fury

Maelle:

Spark

Swift Stride

Flueret Fury

Fighting the boss

Understanding the Cursed status effect (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Weaknesses: Fire and Light

Fire and Light Resistances: Ice, Earth, and Dark

Ad

When the fight starts, Tisseur in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will apply the "Cursed" status effect to all your party members. While this effect is active, all afflicted party members will inevitably die after a set number of turns. In this case, it's eight turns. So, you'll have to defeat the boss within that time to win the battle.

But one reprieve that you have from this strict time limit is if you manage to stun Tisseur in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. This will reset the "Cursed" timer. So if you can't outright defeat the boss, your goal should be to at least stun it within the first eight turns.

Ad

Tisseur does its smashing attack (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Here are all the attacks Tisseur in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 can do:

Ad

"Tisseur curses the Expedition." - As mentioned before, the Cursed effect will apply to all the party members. It is unavoidable.

- As mentioned before, the Cursed effect will apply to all the party members. It is unavoidable. "Tisseur smashes its target." - The boss will smash into the ground. This one-time attack deals damage to the entire party. You can parry it.

- The boss will smash into the ground. This one-time attack deals damage to the entire party. You can parry it. "Tisseur weaves some Glissandos." - The boss will summon Glissandos, which will hit the entire party. You can parry them after you see them raise their head back.

- The boss will summon Glissandos, which will hit the entire party. You can parry them after you see them raise their head back. "Tisseur performs a combo." - The boss will attack with a total of five moves, each unique and requiring a specific counter. The first and second strikes need to be dodged when you see Tisseur's fists come forward. For the third and fourth attacks, jump over it when the symbol appears. Parry the final blow right as the boss's hand comes forward.

- The boss will attack with a total of five moves, each unique and requiring a specific counter. The first and second strikes need to be dodged when you see Tisseur's fists come forward. For the third and fourth attacks, jump over it when the symbol appears. Parry the final blow right as the boss's hand comes forward. "Tisseur performs a swiping combo." - The boss will attack four times in total. Jump over the first three soon after you see the jump signal, and parry the fourth one immediately when you see Tisseur's right hand go down.

Ad

Parrying and dodging Tisseur's moves are important in order to use Verso's Perfection mechanic to increase his attack. Another important member in this fight will be Lune, as her Fire Rage can exploit the boss's weakness to deal more damage.

To maintain your footing in the fight, you can kill a party member before the "Cursed" timer hits zero and revive him/her again. While Cursed will be applied to them again, the timer will reset, allowing you some additional time.

Ad

Sciel's abilities (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Use Sciel's Skills to increase your attack power and mark the enemies to maximize your damage output.

Ad

Verso's turn in the battle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

As for Verso, use his Delaram weapon to start the fight at B-Rank with 50% health, while utilizing Defiant Strike to reduce his health and increase the Berserk Slash's power in turn.

Ad

When it comes to Maelle, use Spark and follow it up with Swift Stride to enter Virtuoso Stance. Then, she can use Flueret Fury to deal damage before repeating this loop.

Tisseur doesn't have any additional phases, so keep fighting and you'll ultimately emerge victorious.

Rewards

Rewards for defeating the boss (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Defeating Tisseur in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will give you the following rewards:

Ad

1 Recoat

7,050 Chroma

Level 13 Tissenum

108,120 XP

Anti-Charm Pictos (Level 13)

3 Resplendent Chroma Catalyst

The item of importance here is the Anti-Charm Pictos, which, as the name suggests, will make its wearer immune to the Charm status effect. Master it, and you can then equip its Lumina to all the party members to protect them from Charm effects.

This concludes our guide to defeating Tisseur in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Check out our other articles on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.