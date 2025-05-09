Clair Obscur Expedition 33 update 1.2.3: Everything new added with the latest patch

The latest Clair Obscur Expedition 33 update has introduced a lot of bug fixes and other important quality-of-life changes to the game. This includes a nerf to one of the most overpowered skills for Maelle in Expedition 33, Stendahl. Besides that, a plethora of bug fixes were also introduced for the Steam Deck and the PC version of Xbox Game Pass.
This article will cover all the changes introduced in the Clair Obscur Expedition 33 update 1.2.3.
Clair Obscur Expedition 33 update 1.2.3 patch notes
Below is a list of all the changes that were introduced with the Clair Obscur Expedition 33 update 1.2.3.
Clair Obscur Expedition 33 update 1.2.3: Xbox Game Pass
- PC Game Pass: PS5 controllers are now compatible
Clair Obscur Expedition 33 update 1.2.3: Various Ultrawide Fixes
- Gameplay no longer becomes zoomed after a cutscene occurs in ultrawide resolutions
- The Options menu image will no longer be stretched in ultrawide resolutions
- Combat UI now adapts correctly to ultrawide resolutions
- Game will no longer minimize upon changing settings in ultrawide resolution
- Cutscenes won’t letterbox in 32:9 aspect ratio
- Title screen now displays full screen when the game is launched in ultrawide resolution
Clair Obscur Expedition 33 update 1.2.3: Mouse and Keyboard
- UI button prompts in Expedition Menu are now visible and fully able to be triggered with Keyboard
- Mouse buttons do not become unresponsive after first use
- With mouse cursor on screen, using 'WSAD' or directional arrows to navigate in the UI or trigger any other functionality will no longer hide the cursor, instead of doing the intended action
- Left Mouse-button click will no longer block the player from using the Keyboard to navigate menus
- Mouse input is not lost after the first Jump counter attack if it is pressed only once
Clair Obscur Expedition 33 update 1.2.3: Fixed areas of the world map where you can get stuck:
- Between lanterns scattered on the ground near Stone Wave Cliff portal
- While walking on the ship wreck near the Forgotten Battlefield level entrance
- Between lanterns on the ground near Bourgeon encounter next to Stone Wave Cliffs level
- Between two small rocks located between Spring Meadows and Abbest Cave
- Between vases and corals when jumping from rooftopps
- Between various rocks
- In ruins behind Flying Manor level entrance
- Near the bridge between Flying Waters and Spring Meadows
- In the rocks on the World Map, near Flying Waters
- Next to hardened land, close to the Flying Waters location exit
Clair Obscur Expedition 33 update 1.2.3: Fixed situations where Esquie specifically would get stuck:
- When taking off from paint bridges, making him fall through the bridge and restrict movement
- When flying into bottom parts of levitating structures near Visages
- Near the Flying Waters entrance level
- Near a giant hammer when traversing close to Blades' Graveyard level
Clair Obscur Expedition 33 update 1.2.3: Weapon and skill fixes and tuning:
- Fixed Lithelim attribute scaling not working at high level. Reduced initial Vitality scaling from A to C (will still end at S at max level). Added Luck scaling starting at D.
- Fixed Blizzon attribute scaling not working at high level. Reduced initial Luck scaling from B to C (will still end at S at max level). Added Defense scaling starting at D.
- Fixed Medalum third Lumina doubling all damage in Virtuose Stance instead of doubling only Burn damage.
- Stendhal: Reduced damage by 40%.
Clair Obscur Expedition 33 update 1.2.3: Other fixes
- Boss encounter in Stone Wave Cliffs can now be finished on NG+
- You will no longer be blocked by the Journal UI window after opening the first Journal in the Spring Meadows
- Fixed being unable to shoot in Free aim while exploring levels due to worn triggers
- Lune and Monoco no longer spawn in same place during end of theirs Level 6 relationship quests if they are completed without going to camp
- If at camp you pick “remember the objective”, then quickly choose to "go to sleep" and immediately after press "leave", the screen no longer goes black
- You can no longer trigger the "Discovering the truth" cutscene in Old Lumière a second time in a row, splitting the party forever with only Verso and Maelle in it.
- Update to rolling credits
That concludes the patch notes for the Clair Obscur Expedition 33 1.2.3 update.
