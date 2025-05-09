Clair Obscur Expedition 33 update 1.2.3: Everything new added with the latest patch

The latest Clair Obscur Expedition 33 update has introduced a lot of bug fixes and other important quality-of-life changes to the game. This includes a nerf to one of the most overpowered skills for Maelle in Expedition 33, Stendahl. Besides that, a plethora of bug fixes were also introduced for the Steam Deck and the PC version of Xbox Game Pass.

This article will cover all the changes introduced in the Clair Obscur Expedition 33 update 1.2.3.

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 update 1.2.3 patch notes

Below is a list of all the changes that were introduced with the Clair Obscur Expedition 33 update 1.2.3.

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 update 1.2.3: Xbox Game Pass

PC Game Pass: PS5 controllers are now compatible

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 update 1.2.3: Various Ultrawide Fixes

Gameplay no longer becomes zoomed after a cutscene occurs in ultrawide resolutions

The Options menu image will no longer be stretched in ultrawide resolutions

Combat UI now adapts correctly to ultrawide resolutions

Game will no longer minimize upon changing settings in ultrawide resolution

Cutscenes won’t letterbox in 32:9 aspect ratio

Title screen now displays full screen when the game is launched in ultrawide resolution

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 update 1.2.3: Mouse and Keyboard

UI button prompts in Expedition Menu are now visible and fully able to be triggered with Keyboard

Mouse buttons do not become unresponsive after first use

With mouse cursor on screen, using 'WSAD' or directional arrows to navigate in the UI or trigger any other functionality will no longer hide the cursor, instead of doing the intended action

Left Mouse-button click will no longer block the player from using the Keyboard to navigate menus

Mouse input is not lost after the first Jump counter attack if it is pressed only once

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 update 1.2.3: Fixed areas of the world map where you can get stuck:

Between lanterns scattered on the ground near Stone Wave Cliff portal

While walking on the ship wreck near the Forgotten Battlefield level entrance

Between lanterns on the ground near Bourgeon encounter next to Stone Wave Cliffs level

Between two small rocks located between Spring Meadows and Abbest Cave

Between vases and corals when jumping from rooftopps

Between various rocks

In ruins behind Flying Manor level entrance

Near the bridge between Flying Waters and Spring Meadows

In the rocks on the World Map, near Flying Waters

Next to hardened land, close to the Flying Waters location exit

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 update 1.2.3: Fixed situations where Esquie specifically would get stuck:

When taking off from paint bridges, making him fall through the bridge and restrict movement

When flying into bottom parts of levitating structures near Visages

Near the Flying Waters entrance level

Near a giant hammer when traversing close to Blades' Graveyard level

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 update 1.2.3: Weapon and skill fixes and tuning:

Fixed Lithelim attribute scaling not working at high level. Reduced initial Vitality scaling from A to C (will still end at S at max level). Added Luck scaling starting at D.

Fixed Blizzon attribute scaling not working at high level. Reduced initial Luck scaling from B to C (will still end at S at max level). Added Defense scaling starting at D.

Fixed Medalum third Lumina doubling all damage in Virtuose Stance instead of doubling only Burn damage.

Stendhal: Reduced damage by 40%.

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 update 1.2.3: Other fixes

Boss encounter in Stone Wave Cliffs can now be finished on NG+

You will no longer be blocked by the Journal UI window after opening the first Journal in the Spring Meadows

Fixed being unable to shoot in Free aim while exploring levels due to worn triggers

Lune and Monoco no longer spawn in same place during end of theirs Level 6 relationship quests if they are completed without going to camp

If at camp you pick “remember the objective”, then quickly choose to "go to sleep" and immediately after press "leave", the screen no longer goes black

You can no longer trigger the "Discovering the truth" cutscene in Old Lumière a second time in a row, splitting the party forever with only Verso and Maelle in it.

Update to rolling credits

That concludes the patch notes for the Clair Obscur Expedition 33 1.2.3 update.

