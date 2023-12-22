The Clashmas celebration is going to be bigger than ever with the release of Twitch Drops for Clash of Clans this year. Starting December 25, 2024, at 10:00 am UTC, Clashers will have the opportunity to win enticing presents simply by checking into their favorite livestreams for the title on Twitch.

This article delves into the participation process, all rewards, and the event duration of Clash of Clans' Christmas Twitch drops.

Clash of Clans reveals Christmas Twitch drops

How to participate in the Christmas Twitch drop

The first step in ensuring you don't miss out on the Clash of Clans Twitch Drops is to link your Supercell ID to your Twitch account.

You can do so by going to the Clashmas campaign page on Twitch. Remember that without this vital link, claiming your prizes becomes difficult.

Once your accounts are linked, you can begin exploring the world of Clash of Clans livestreams on Twitch. Join any streamer of this game throughout the campaign period, and if the Drops are enabled, you'll get a notification in the chat as soon as you enter their stream.

All rewards in Christmas Twitch drops

When it comes to rewards, the Christmas Twitch Drops don't hold back. You are in for a treat, with anything from costly potions to special in-game goodies. Here's a summary of the incentives and the watch time requirements for each:

1x Resource Potion : Boost your resource collection for 30 minutes.

: Boost your resource collection for 30 minutes. 1x Power Potion : Enhance your troops' strength for 60 minutes.

: Enhance your troops' strength for 60 minutes. 50x Glowy Ore : A glittering resource boost lasting 120 minutes.

: A glittering resource boost lasting 120 minutes. 300x Cookie Medals : Collect these festive medals over 180 minutes.

: Collect these festive medals over 180 minutes. 1x Shovel of Obstacles: After 240 minutes of watching, a useful tool for rearranging obstacles becomes available.

When you reach a certain milestone, you will receive a notice prompting you to claim your rewards on Twitch. Claim them from your Twitch inventory, and they'll appear in your game within minutes.

The Twitch Drops inventory page makes it simple to track the status of your rewards. It's a Clashmas bounty that caters to several areas of your Clash of Clans gameplay, offering both short-term and long-term advantages.

Event duration of Christmas Twitch drops

The Christmas Twitch Drops event will begin on December 25, 2024, at 10:00 AM UTC, bringing joy and rewards to Clashers all across the world. The celebrations will last a week, ending on January 1, 2024, at midnight UTC.

It's a one-time-only chance to not only watch livestreams of this game, but also to boost your in-game resources and armament with exclusive gifts. As a reminder, these incentives will expire on January 31, so make sure to claim them before then to completely maximize the Clashmas spirit.