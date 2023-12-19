Clash of Clans Cookie Rumble event: Best strategy for C.O.O.K.I.E and Ram Rider

The Cookie Rumble event in Clash of Clans, featuring the delectable C.O.O.K.I.E and the powerful Ram Rider, is currently live and will conclude on January 1, 2024. These Christmas-inspired event troops boast formidable Damage Per Second and wreak havoc on the battlefield. The burning question on every player's mind is, "What is the best strategy for unleashing the full potential of these event troops?"

In this article, we provide the details of the strategies players can implement while using these troops.

Strategies for C.O.O.K.I.E and Ram Rider in Clash of Clans Cookie Rumble event

C.O.O.K.I.E: A formidable force

The star of the show is the C.O.O.K.I.E troop, boasting 2,400 Hitpoints and a devastating 10,200 Damage Per Second. While it might not have the highest HP, its offensive capabilities make it a force to be reckoned with.

The recommended army composition includes the following:

Ice Golems x 2

Root Rider x 8

C.O.O.K.I.E x 13

Bag of Frostmites Spell x 9

Jump Spell x 1

Electro Titan x 1 (Clan Castle Reinforcement)

Yeti x 1 (Clan Castle Reinforcement)

Barbarian King (Hero Equipment: Giant Gauntlet and Vampstache) (Pet: Mighty Yak)

Archer Queen (Hero Equipment: Invisibility Vial and Healer Puppet) (Pet: Giddy)

Grand Warden (Hero Equipment: Eternal Tome and Healing Tome) (Pet: Frosty)

Royal Champion (Hero Equipment: Royal Gem and Seeking Shield) (Pet: Spirit Fox)

Poison Spell x 1

Rage Spell x 1

Battle Blimp x 1

Now, let's look at the strategy for this army in the Cookie Rumble event:

Deploy one Ice Golem on each corner and two Root Riders in the middle.

Deploy a few C.O.O.K.I.E behind Root Riders, but don't over-spam these troops.

Release the King, Queen, and Grand Warden at the same time on the battlefield.

After a few seconds, use the Bag of Frostmites Spell to freeze the Clan Castle troop. Deploy a few more of your troops, but keep two C.O.O.K.I.E, along with the Royal Champion, in store to kill the opposing King if it is exposed.

Use all the spells against the opposition Clan Castle troops for a perfect 3-Star victory.

Be strategic with C.O.O.K.I.E deployment, preventing excessive damage concentration in the Cookie Rumble event.

Ram Rider: Strategic charge

The Ram Rider, another event troop, introduces a unique mechanic in Clash of Clans Cookie Rumble event. It charges into defenses, destroying walls along the way, and transforms into a ranged attacker. For optimal use, consider incorporating a Queen Charge strategy.

The Queen Charge, bolstered by the Epic Giant Gauntlet Equipment of King, becomes a formidable opening for Town Hall 16 attacks. The army composition would be similar to other similar builds in Clash of Clans, with the addition of Ram Rider x 10.

Queen Charge strategy for Ram Rider:

Equip the Queen with default Equipment and the King and Warden with their Hero Equipment.

Utilize the Charge Tome and Healing Tome for the Royal Champion.

Execute a typical Queen Charge strategy from one corner.

Deploy Ram Riders surgically to eliminate walls and facilitate the Queen's access to the core.

The Clash of Clans Cookie Rumble event brings a dynamic combination of potent troops and spells. With the correct army composition and strategy, these troops can change the outcome of a battle in Clash of Clans.