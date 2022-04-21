Queen Charge LavaLoon: Best Town Hall 13 air attack strategy in Clash of Clans

In Clash of Clans, players need to combine air and ground troops to create a formidable army composition for clan wars and multiplayer battles. They can either devise their own attacking tactics or use one that has already proven successful in the game.

It is always preferred to use an air attack strategy since it renders ground defenses such as ground x-bows, cannons, and mortars ineffective. Queen Charge LavaLoon is the finest air strategy for Town Hall 11, and in this article, we'll learn its army composition, and how to employ it in war and multiplayer battles.

Queen Charges LavaLoon Strategy in Clash of Clans

In the Queen Charge LavaLoon attack strategy, players use Queen Walk to clear anti-air fortifications, including Inferno Tower, Eagle Artillery, and Air Defenses. It is an enhanced version of the regular LavaLoon offensive plan. Although it is simple to employ due to the restricted number of troops available in this attack, constant practice is essential before using it in a clan war fight.

Against bases with inferior air defenses, the Town Hall 13 Queen Charge LavaLoon attack tactic is extremely effective. This assault strategy is popular among players in multiplayer and clan war engagements; it can quickly win you three stars while also generating a large amount of resources. A player must be at least Level 50 Archer Queen to perform this strike.

Balloons and spells should be utilized to clear defenses and the core base, while Lava Hound should be employed as a tank infantry to distract deafness. Players utilize the Queen's Walk with Rage spells to clear outer buildings and some large anti-air defenses before deploying the standard LavaLoon. Here is the army composition for the Town Hall 13 Queen Charge LavaLoon attack in Clash of Clans:

2 Lava Hounds

22 Balloons

5 Healers

2 Baby Dragons

9 Minions

2 Archers

3 Rage Spells

2 Haste Spells

2 Freeze Spells

1 Poison Spell

Yeti, Valkyrie, Jump Spell and Battle Blimp (Clan Castle)

How to use the Queen Charge LavaLoon attack strategy in Clash of Clans

Before deploying this attack in a conflict, players should practice it in multiplayer combat. The steps for using Queen Charge LavaLoon in Clash of Clans are as follows:

Clear outside buildings using Queen Walk, then place a Rage Spell on the Archer Queen as she approaches the defenders, allowing her to take maximum defenses. Deploy Lava Hounds to distract the air defenses, and employ the Balloons in groups behind the Lava Hounds. Once the balloons get near to the center of the base, cast Rage Spells on them. To prevent Inferno Towers and Eagle Artillery from damaging the Balloons and Archer Queen, use Freeze Spells on them. Clear outer structures and distract defenses with other heroes and Minions.

Queen Charge LavaLoon is the best Town Hall 13 air attack strategy in Clash of Clans, and it can be used both in multiplayer and clan war battles. Players may change the army composition based on the base.

