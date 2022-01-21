What is Queen Walk GoHo strategy in Clash of Clans?

Clash of Clans is an online strategy-based game where players utilize attacking methods to destroy the opponent's bases. Players can either devise their attacking strategies or rely on strategies developed by more experienced players, such as GoWiBo, GoWipe and so on.

One well-known attacking strategy in Clash of Clans is Queen Walk GoHo, an extremely powerful attacking strategy for TH 9 and 10. While the core troops remain the same, players can change the army's composition based on the opponent's base.

Using Queen Walk GoHo attack in Clash of Clans

Hog Riders in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)

Queen Walk GoHo is a Town Hall 9 3-star attack strategy that is exceptionally reliable and effective in multiplayer fights and clan war attacks. Use this most versatile TH 9 attacking strategy if you have high-level Hogs and Golem and want to achieve Titan league.

The army composition of the TH 9 Queen Walk GoHo attack strategy is:

21 Hog Riders

5 Wizards

4 Healers

4 Wall Breakers

1 Golem

1 Rage spell

2 Healing spells

1 Jump spell

Golem (clan castle)

Archer Queen

Barbarian King

Adding all these troops, the Queen Walk GoHo army composition costs around 1182 Dark Elixir and 155680 Elixir for TH 9.

Execution of Queen Walk GoHo attack strategy

Step 1: Drop the Archer Queen far enough away from the enemy Queen and Clan Castle that she can be supported by the Healers.

Step 2: When we reach an area with more than 3 point defenses, we can successfully activate enemy Queen and CC troops, which is when we start the Golem phase and drop the Wizards to create the other side of the funnel.

Step 3: Destroy the enemy's clan castle troops and heroes with heroes and rage spells. After that, deploy all the hogs to the opposite side of the funnel and guard them with Healing spells.

Step 4: Allow the Golem to absorb most of the damage, while other troops may deal with the enemy clan's forces without taking too much damage or wasting too much time.

Players should adjust their army composition and execution techniques according to the opposition's base and clan castle troops.

