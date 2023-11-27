Clash of Clans' Clash for Nature event aims to blend gaming pleasure with environmental awareness. This limited-time celebration, which runs from November 27 to December 11, 2023, encourages users to choose between Team Trees and Team Seas to raise awareness about causes such as forest restoration and ocean cleanup.

Participants have the potential to impact real-world change by acquiring in-game gold through strategic attacks. Content creators also play an important role in representing teams and encouraging community involvement. The event also greatly incentivizes teamwork with appealing rewards, making every battle count in the fight against deforestation and marine pollution.

Event duration of Clash for Nature in Clash of Clans

Expand Tweet

The Clash for Nature event in Clash of Clans will last from November 27, 2023, 13:01 UTC, to December 11, 2023, 08:00 UTC.

Alongside continuing your brawl for virtual supremacy, you can participate in a unique fundraising drive during this period.

Everything you must know about the Clash for Nature event in Clash of Clans

Expand Tweet

Team Trees and Team Seas, each supporting a different charity, are central to the Clash for Nature event. The former is a project committed to planting trees and battling deforestation. The latter is a project dedicated to cleaning trash from the oceans. Depending on the team you join, you will be given a free decoration, which you must place in your base to show your allegiance.

Content creators play an important role in this event as each of them has selected one of the two teams. By clicking on the link or scanning the QR code given by their favorite creators, players can join their preferred team.

During the Clash for Nature event, the primary goal for participants is to collect as much gold as possible by attacking villages. The event's proceeds are directly proportional to the quantity of gold earned by players in each community. Milestones serve as progress indicators, and as players complete them, new ones are added the next day.

The in-game mailbox acts as a hub for monitoring these milestones, letting players track their contribution to the cause. The more gold gathered, the more money raised for reversing deforestation and cleaning up the oceans.

Rewards of Clash for Nature in Clash of Clans

Clash for Nature offers appealing awards to incentivize and honor the community's achievements. The creator with the most gold in their community will get 50 Special Winner's Kits containing special Supercell items, which they can distribute among members of their community.

Moreover, the members of the victorious team will receive an exclusive Clash of Clans decoration as a lasting reminder of their success in the Clash for Nature event.

Milestone prizes are also important and will refresh at 08:00 UTC on every weekday during the event. This not only keeps the momentum rolling but also gives gamers new reasons to participate actively in the event.