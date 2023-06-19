Supercell hikes Clash of Clans Gold Pass price - New price, all rewards, and more

The Gold Pass in Clash of Clans has been a favorite of those who don’t mind spending real-life money for faster progression. Starting July 2023, Supercell will be increasing its price across all regions. The developers have already announced the decision in a public post, but there's more in store. Starting next month, the premium version of the monthly pass will also include more rewards for players and their in-game accounts.

The main objective of the Gold Pass has been to provide resources that can ensure a faster progression. While players will have to extend their in-game sessions next month, they will get more items in return. Supercell has given a detailed list of all the changes that will be made to the monthly pass moving forward.

How much will the Gold Pass in Clash of Clans cost?

The most noticeable change is the new monthly price of $6.99. This excludes all taxes, which will be applicable based on a player's region. However, the number of rewards for the premium Gold and free Silver paths has improved.

The Gold Pass will have 40 tiers of rewards to unlock, but the points required to reach the last tier haven’t changed. Hence, players can unlock additional rewards by playing at the same rate. The premium path will include all five runes, and Supercell has reduced the cost of tier skips from 100 gems to 90. The free Silver Path will now have 20 tiers (currently featuring 15).

All changes to Gold Pass in Clash of Clans

A new Builder Bank mechanism is also being introduced in Clash of Clans. Players can add gold from any attack and elixir from a successful defense to this bank, and the maximum capacity will be expandable from pass rewards.

The Gold Pass will also include separate Builder and Season Banks multipliers. With the premium pass, players can enjoy a 2X resources multiplier for the Season Bank and a 4X multiplier on their Builder Bank.

A couple of important changes will be introduced to Clash of Clans in July. These tweaks will let players store more resources in their respective Season Banks.

Base capacity: 5M Gold/5M Elixir/50K Dark Elixir

First upgrade: 10M Gold/10M Elixir/100K Dark Elixir

Second upgrade: 15M Gold/15M Elixir/150K Dark Elixir

Third upgrade: 20M Gold/20M Elixir/200K Dark Elixir

Final level: 30M Gold/30M Elixir/300K Dark Elixir

Finally, the premium version of the pass comes with a new auto forge that will use 50% fewer resources and won’t employ any builder.

