Clash of Clans Cookie Rumble guide: How to get Event Pass at 95% discount

The Clash of Clans Cookie Rumble event currently features the exclusive Event Pass, unlocking additional rewards and providing an enhanced experience throughout the event. Moreover, players can get a generous 95% off on in-game purchases through their Google accounts. This substantial discount applies to the Event Pass, enabling players to obtain it at an exceptionally low cost.

In this guide, we'll walk you through the simple steps to unlock this remarkable bargain and claim your Cookie Rumble Event Pass at an unbelievable price.

Unlocking the Clash of Clans Cookie Rumble Event Pass: Ultimate guide to a 95% discount bonanza

Unlocking the 95% discount

Clash of Clans 95% discount offer (Image via Prettex Gaming/YouTube || Supercell)

To avail of this incredible 95% discount on the Cookie Rumble Event Pass, follow these straightforward steps:

1) Open the Google Play Store

Launch the Google Play Store on your device.

2) Navigate to Notifications and offers

Locate the "Notifications and offers" button prominently on the top edge of your screen. This button is your ticket to exclusive deals and discounts.

3) Select the 95% discount offer

Scroll through the available offers until you spot the tantalizing 95% discount on Clash of Clans. Once found, click on the offer to proceed.

4) Complete the discounted purchase

Follow the prompts to complete the discounted payment process, securing your Cookie Rumble Event Pass at an extraordinary price.

Troubleshooting: If the offer doesn't appear

Clash of Clans Different Google account (Image via Thrive Media/YouTube)

If the 95% discount offer isn't visible on the page, don't fret. Here's a step-by-step guide to troubleshooting and potentially uncovering the hidden discount

1) Login with a different Google account

Switch to a different Google account that you've used in the past. Log in to the Play Store and check for the availability of the exclusive offer.

2) Repeat with multiple Google accounts

Repeat the process with other Google accounts linked to your device if the offer remains elusive. Persistence may be the key to unlocking the coveted discount.

3) Daily check-ins

If all else fails, be patient and check for the offer daily. Google customer service has assured users that the offer is in circulation, and sometimes, it takes time to become available to everyone.

User experience

Google response to a Clash of Clans player (Image via Prettex Gaming/YouTube || Supercell)

A player who encountered difficulty accessing the offer reached out to Google customer service for guidance. The response was reassuring, encouraging the user to exercise patience, as the offer is still in circulation, suggesting that the discount is gradually being made available to a wider audience.

The Clash of Clans Cookie Rumble Event Pass at a staggering 95% discount is an opportunity no dedicated player should miss. With this guide, you can navigate the process seamlessly and unlock the potential for enhanced gameplay at an unparalleled value.

Keep an eye on your Notifications and offers page, explore different Google accounts, and remain patient. Soon, you'll enjoy extra rewards like the additional Sweet Elixir through the Event Pass without denting your gaming budget.