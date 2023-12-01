Clash of Clans December 2023 Gold Pass: List of all rewards

The festive “Clashmas” season has kicked off in Clash of Clans. It has marked the arrival of the much awaited December Gold Pass, alongside other things like the Clan War League and the Gingerbread Challenge. The particular pass is set to operate throughout the month and offers access to several rewards. The main highlight is the special Gingerbread Warden Hero Skin, an attractive skin for the Grand Warden.

As always, gamers may also get their hands on numerous free rewards via the bottom or free paths. Check the section below to find more details on the Clash of Clans December 2023 Gold Pass.

All rewards in Clash of Clans December 2023 Gold Pass

The following is the list of all the rewards (Image via Clash of Clans)

Clash of Clans December 2023 Gold Pass commenced on December 1, 2023, and this season will last until December 31, 2023. While it's ongoing, you must complete various challenges to earn points and claim the corresponding rewards.

Given below is a list of the rewards in the Clash of Clans December 2023 Gold Pass:

Paid rewards

0 Challenge Points: Hero Skin Gingerbread Warden

Free rewards

What is the cost of the December Gold Pass in Clash of Clans?

Here is the price of the December Gold Pass (Image via Clash of Clans)

It will cost you $6.99 to upgrade the Gold Pass in Clash of Clans, which is a decent price for those who wish to get their hands on the premium rewards. If you do not want to spend, you can still complete the different challenges and acquire the various freebies offered in the pass.