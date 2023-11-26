Clash of Clans Hammer Jam: All video hints explored

In the latest Clash of Clans video, fans spotted several intriguing hints that might foreshadow a major update. Clashers worldwide have dissected every frame of the Hammer Jam promo, uncovering a trove of secrets and leaving players speculating about what the future holds for this strategy game.

In this article, we discuss every possible hint that the video contained.

Hammer Jam video in Clash of Clans explored

1) Red spiky Wizard Tower and Air Sweeper upgrade

Red spiky Wizard Tower and air sweeper (Image via Supercell)

One of the most noticeable revelations in the video is the frame of a striking red spiky Wizard Tower, possibly hinting at a new addition to the game. This frame also contained an Air Sweeper with a hint of yellow paint, which might imply its upcoming upgrade.

Players are pondering the potential impact of these alterations on their defensive strategies, questioning whether introducing the red spiky Wizard Tower would enhance base defenses with increased firepower or usher in a formidable new attacking unit.

2) Merging Archer Towers

Merging of Archer Tower (Image via Supercell)

The video showcases Archer Towers undergoing a merger, raising eyebrows among players. This subtle but significant detail has sparked discussions about the possibility of merging buildings becoming a feature in the upcoming update. Such an implementation could lead to innovative base designs and strategic considerations as players adapt to the new dynamics of merged structures.

3) Glimpse of a new Bomb Tower level

New Bomb Tower (Image via Supercell)

Another tantalizing clue comes as a brief glimpse of a building that appears to be a new Bomb Tower level. This potential upgrade hints at strengthening base defenses against ground attacks, adding a layer of strategy for players to consider when fortifying their villages.

4) Clocks pointing at 1 and 6: Hint at Town Hall 16

Clocks hands at 1 and 6 (Image via Supercell)

Numerous clocks in the video are set conspicuously at 1 and 6, fueling the flames of speculation about the rumored Town Hall 16. While Supercell has remained tight-lipped about the possibility of a new town hall level, this visual cue has fans eagerly anticipating the next evolution of their home bases in Clash of Clans.

5) "Electric Pulse" and P.E.K.K.A theme

P.E.K.K.A. upgrade hint (Image via Supercell)

A mysterious reference to an "Electric Pulse" in the video may indicate a P.E.K.K.A-themed update in Clash of Clans. The video showcases Barracks upgrading to the old P.E.K.K.A level, suggesting that something significant related to the powerful troop may be in the works. Consequently, players wonder if a new P.E.K.K.A unit or a themed event is on the horizon.

As the Clash of Clans community deciphers these cryptic hints, the anticipation of the December update continues to build. The excitement is palpable as players patiently await official announcements from Supercell, ready to adapt their strategies and embrace the new features hinted at in the Hammer Jam video.

Before the December update, players can look forward to exclusive rewards in the ongoing November Clan Games in Clash of Clans.