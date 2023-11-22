Clash of Clans November Clan Games: All rewards and how to unlock

Clash of Clans organizes a weekly event called Clan Games every month to keep its players engaged and promote clan wars within the community. This is usually followed by a series of rewards based on each clan's performance, acting as a catalyst to capture players' interest.

The upcoming Clan Games for this month are set to occur from November 22 to 28. Players can aim for a maximum of 4000 points, and upon reaching this limit, they become eligible for bonus rewards.

In this article, we present the list of rewards that clans would receive based on their performance in Clan Games.

November Clan Games rewards in Clash of Clans

Tier 1

A clan would be eligible for a tier 1 reward if they accumulate 3000 Clan Games points in this event. Those who achieve the required Clan Games points will get the opportunity to select 1 reward from the following list:

30% Dark Elixir of your maximum Dark Elixir storage / Resource Potion x 1

Gems x 20

Clock Tower Potion x 1

An additional 20 Clan XP will be rewarded to the clan.

Tier 2

To obtain one of the rewards listed below, the clan must accumulate 7500 Clan Games points in Clash of Clans. The rewards are:

40% Elixir of your maximum Elixir storage

Shovel of Obstacles x 1

Training Potion x 1

The clans will also be rewarded with 40 Clan XP.

Tier 3

Acquiring one of these rewards requires clans to stack up 12000 Clan Games points.

Wall Ring x 4

Power Potion x 2

Gems x 40

Moreover, 60 Clan XP will be rewarded to the clans in this tier.

Tier 4

These clans need to accumulate 18000 Clan Games points to get a reward from the three mentioned below and an additional 80 Clan XP:

70% Dark Elixir of your maximum Dark Elixir storage / Training Potion x 2

Super Potion x 1

Builder Potion x 1

Tier 5

Clans must rack up 30000 Clan Games points in Clash of Clans to acquire one of these rewards from tier 5:

90% Gold of your maximum Gold storage

Wall Ring x 8

Research Potion x 1

These clans will be rewarded with 100 Clan XP.

Tier 6

To obtain one of the rewards listed below, clans must accumulate 50000 Clan Games points.

Book of Fighting x 1

Rune of Elixir x 1

Gems x 100

Furthermore, clans from tier 6 get 120 Clan XP.

The Clan Games in Clash of Clans presents a fantastic opportunity for players to acquire various magic items as rewards. Among the coveted prizes, players would be particularly eager to receive the Book of Fighting or 100 Gems during this event.

For a deeper comprehension of the reward system in Clash of Clans, players can also examine rewards from previous events.