Clash of Clans January Clan Games: Release date, rewards, and more

Supercell is set to release Clash of Clans January Clan Games, which will be the year's first Clan Games, on January 22, 2024. An official post has been released recently revealing numerous rewards that can be acquired by completing your Clan's Clan Game challenges. Note that there are six different reward tiers that will be unlocked depending on the amount of Clan Points that your Clan collects.

If you wish to contribute to your Clan's Clan Points, you can assign yourself a challenge during Clan Games and finish it within a given time. Moreover, if you fail to complete a challenge, you can even trash it. However, you'd have to wait a few hours before choosing another challenge after doing so.

This article discusses everything you need about the new Clash of Clans January Clan Games.

Note: You cannot leave your Clan after assigning yourself a Clan Games challenge.

Clash of Clans January Clan Games is here

The Clash of Clans January Clan Games will begin on January 22, 2024, and continue until January 28, 2024. This week is a race against time wherein your entire Clan must collect 50,000 Clan Points to unlock the top reward tier.

Here is the list of Clan Points that your Clan must acquire to unlock its corresponding tier:

Tier I: 3000 points

3000 points Tier II: 7500 points

7500 points Tier III: 12000 points

12000 points Tier IV: 18000 points

18000 points Tier V: 30000 points

30000 points Tier VI: 50000 points

Note that each tier will offer three rewards, and you can pick any one if you've finished a single Clan Game challenge. However, based on your Clan's performance, you can also claim bonus rewards.

Here is the list of the rewards that the Clash of Clans January Clan Games offers:

Tier I: 25% Elixir, 20 Gems, a Clock Tower Potion

25% Elixir, 20 Gems, a Clock Tower Potion Tier II: 35% Gold, a Shovel of Obstacles, a Training Potion

35% Gold, a Shovel of Obstacles, a Training Potion Tier III: 4x Wall Rings, a Power Potion, 40 Gems

4x Wall Rings, a Power Potion, 40 Gems Tier IV: 75% Elixir, a Super Potion, a Builder Potion

75% Elixir, a Super Potion, a Builder Potion Tier V: 95% Dark Elixir, a Rune of Builder Elixir, 2x Research Potions

95% Dark Elixir, a Rune of Builder Elixir, 2x Research Potions Tier VI: a Book of Building, a Rune of Elixir, 100 Gems

To be eligible for participation in Clan Games, you must have at least Town Hall level 6.

If you get kicked out of a Clan after completing a Clan Game challenge, your share of Clan Points will be added to your ex-clan's total points, and you'll receive your rewards accordingly upon the Clan Game's completion.

What type of challenges must you complete in Clash of Clans January Clan Game?

Clan Games challenges test players' skills in different areas of the game. For instance, these challenges can be as easy as upgrading three buildings in your village and as difficult as taking down three Eagle Artilleries.