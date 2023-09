Clash of Clans maintenance break, new Town Hall balance changes, and more

The Clash of Clans universe will be witnessing an important change soon. During a brief maintenance period, from Town Hall 10 up to the recently added Town Hall 15, a new wave of balancing adjustments will be implemented. These adjustments are focused on improving the gameplay and upholding fairness within the Clash of Clans setting. It's important to keep in mind that with this update, attack replays will be eliminated.

This change promises to usher in a new era of strategy and adaptation for all Clans battling their path to victory. Here are the official balance changes of Clash of Clans as presented by the game's developer.

New balance changes after the maintenance break in Clash of Clans

The DPS of the Cannon has been decreased

Town Hall 10

Level 12: 87 -> 85

Level 13: 100 -> 95

Town Hall 11

Level 14: 110 -> 105

Level 15: 118 -> 115

Town Hall 12

Level 16: 124 -> 120

Level 17: 130 -> 125

Town Hall 13

Level 18: 139 -> 130

Level 19: 146 -> 140

Town Hall 14

Level 20: 154 -> 150

*Similar adjustments are made to the geared-up variant as well in Clash of Clans.

The DPS of the Archer Tower is decreased

Town Hall 11

Level 14: 92 -> 90

Level 15: 104 -> 100

Town Hall 12

Level 16: 112 -> 105

Level 17: 120 -> 110

Town Hall 13

Level 18: 128 -> 120

Level 19: 134 -> 130

Town Hall 14

Level 20: 140 -> 138

*Similar adjustments are made to the geared-up variant as well in Clash of Clans.

The DPS of X-Bow is decreased

Town Hall 10

Level 4: 95 -> 90

Town Hall 11

Level 5: 125 -> 110

Town Hall 12

Level 6: 150 -> 130

Town Hall 13

Level 7: 170 -> 155

Level 8: 185 -> 175

Town Hall 14

Level 9: 200 -> 195

The DPS of Inferno Tower is decreased

Town Hall 10

Level 1: 30-1000 -> 30-800

Level 2: 36-1150 -> 35-1000

Level 3: 42-1300 -> 40-1200

Town Hall 11

Level 4: 58-1550 -> 50-1400

Level 5: 70-1750 -> 60-1600

Town Hall 12

Level 6: 80-1950 -> 70-1800

Town Hall 13

Level 7: 94-2150 -> 85-2000

Town Hall 14

Level 8: 106-2300 -> 100-2200

Damage from Eagle Artillery has been lowered

Town Hall 11

Level 1: 300 -> 275

Level 2: 350 -> 325

Town Hall 12

Level 3: 400 -> 375

Town Hall 13

Level 4: 450 -> 425

Town Hall 14

Level 5: 500 -> 475

The DPS of Scattershot is reduced

Town Hall 13

Level 1: 140 -> 125

Level 2: 170 -> 150

Town Hall 14

Level 3: 190 -> 175

DPS of Town Hall weapons have also been lowered

Town Hall 12

Weapon level 1: 150 -> 120

Weapon level 2: 175 -> 140

Weapon level 3: 175 -> 140

Weapon level 4: 200 -> 160

Weapon level 5: 200 -> 160

Town Hall 13

Weapon level 1: 200 -> 160

Weapon level 2: 225 -> 180

Weapon level 3: 250 -> 200

Weapon level 4: 275 -> 220

Weapon level 5: 300 -> 240

Town Hall 14

Weapon level 1: 300 -> 240

Weapon level 2: 300 -> 250

Weapon level 3: 300 -> 260

Weapon level 4: 300 -> 270

Weapon level 5: 300 -> 280

Town Hall 15

Weapon level 1: 300 -> 280

Weapon level 2: 310 -> 300

Weapon level 3: 310 -> 300

That's it for the official balance changes of Clash of Clans.