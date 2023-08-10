Free Fire OB41 weapon balances and character adjustments explained

The Free Fire OB41 update is live, and players are already hooked, with new features provided by the developer Garena. In this update, several character adjustments and weapon balance changes have been made to provide a seamless gameplay experience to every player. Among them, weapons such as AK47, Groza, and SKS and characters such as Andrew and Skyler have undergone balance changes.

This article explores all adjustments to the characters and weapons in Free Fire after the OB41 Update.

Character adjustments in the new OB41 update of Free Fire

Andrew “The Fierce” (Wolf Pack)

One of the characters that has undergone balance adjustment in this Free Fire OB41 Update is Andrew, "The Fierce." His wolf ability has been changed to cater to the fair and balanced gaming experience. After this update, his armor damage reduction has been lowered from 20% to 15%, with an additional 10% to 5% damage reduction from every comrade with the wolf pack skill.

Skyler (Riptide Rhythm)

Skyler, another character in Free Fire, has been buffed after this new update. In his Riptide Rhythm ability, the sonic waves produced by him will give area damage to Gloo Walls within a 4m radius for six seconds which was initially five seconds. On the other hand, the cooldown of this ability has been reduced from 45 seconds to 40 seconds.

Additional balance adjustments have also been done to other characters like Mora, Sonia, Orion, etc. Unfortunately, the specifics of the adjustments are not revealed in the OB41 update patch notes.

Weapon balance changes in the OB41 update of Free Fire

Rifle adjustments

AK47 now deals extra 15% damage to the opponents in the game. Apart from that, the minimum damage of this gun has been increased by 30%.

The Groza's ability to penetrate the opponent's armor has increased by 8%.

If you rely more on aim assist, then G36 is your best bet, as it has been optimized for players who heavily rely on the aim assist feature.

FAMAS is also on the list of balance changes as the opening scope speed of this gun has been boosted by 50%, along with extra 10% minimum damage on the scope and an extra 10% in the armor penetration.

M14 has now been converted to an automatic assault rifle enabling ways for new meta in the game.

DMR adjustments

The rate of fire and the magazine of AC80 has decreased by 20%. However, the minimum damage of the gun has been increased by 25%.

Woodpecker is another DMR that has been adjusted after this new update. The gun's damage and reload speed have been nerfed by 15% and 20%, respectively. However, like AC80, this gun received a boosted minimum damage of 30%.

A renowned designated marksman rifle SKS is also one of the weapons that have been adjusted after the OB41 update. The magazine, scope speed, minimum damage, and range have been boosted by 60%, 50%, 40%, and 20%, respectively. However, the reload speed has been nerfed by 20%. Also, the gun has been optimized for ease of use.

Disclaimer: Playing Free Fire in India is prohibited by the Indian government. However, you can play the MAX version of this game.

