Clash of Clans TH16 release date, time for all regions predicted

Be it through the Clash of Clans Hammer Jam event trailer's Easter eggs, social media posts, livestreams, or official teasers; Supercell hasn't missed a chance to tease the TH16 update's features to keep gamers on their toes. This studio has revealed a lot of features the update is set to introduce — including a new TH16, defense merging feature, Spirit Fox pet, various buildings' max upgrade levels, and Root Rider.

Learning about all this content, gamers can't help but wonder when this patch could be released.

Clash of Clans TH16 release date explored

There's a good chance this update will go live between December 11 and 15, 2023. If you look back at certain Town Hall releases in Clash of Clans, you'll notice they happened around the second week of December. Another thing that's worth mentioning is that those patches were rolled out after the completion of the in-game Clans War Leagues. In fact, some of these releases took place on the exact date that content ended.

Past TH patches also arrived after the completion of the annual Hammer Jam event, and this year, it will end on December 11, 2023. "Coincidently," the monthly Clan War Leagues will also end on that date. Therefore, it won't be wrong to say that the TH16 update will probably go live around this date. This line of thought suggests the patch could arrive as early as December 11.

Clash of Clans Hammer Jam event trailer's clip (Image via Supercell)

If you look at an Easter egg in the Hammer Jam event's trailer, you'll see a Barbarian repeatedly shown with his clock, whose needles are pointing at 1 and 6. This refers to the imminent TH16 update.

However, many viewers missed another detail in this Easter egg. The clock's hours go up to 14. Taking all of this into account, the TH16 update is likely to go live between the aforementioned dates at around 8 pm to 10 pm (GMT). Given below are the potential timings for the patch's release in different parts of the world:

India : 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm (IST).

: 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm (IST). USA: 3 am to 5 am (EST)

3 am to 5 am (EST) Australia: 6 pm to 8 pm (AEST)

6 pm to 8 pm (AEST) Korea: 5 pm to 7 pm (KST)

5 pm to 7 pm (KST) Russia: 11 am to 1 pm (MSK)

Note that these timings aren't officially announced and are predicted based on past updates.

What are the features of Town Hall 16 in Clash of Clans?

The TH16 has been given a nature-themed design with a red-and-yellow color scheme. Moreover, this structure has a football-like dome at its top, which is its defense mechanism called Giga Inferno. This weapon can simultaneously attack four enemies with its magnified solar blast energy.

