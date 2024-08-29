Clash of Clans Town Hall 13 Double Clone Dragons attack strategy: Army composition and step-by-step guide

Double Clone Dragons is one of the best Town Hall 13 attack strategies in Clash of Clans. It uses Dragons, Balloons, and Clone spells to clear the enemy's base core. Archer Queen's Healer Puppet and Giant Arrows' hero equipment take down the opposing Air Defenses and X-Bows. Once this is done, Healers help the Archer Queen clear some outside buildings and create a funnel for Dragons.

This article takes a look at the Town Hall 13 Double Clone Dragons attack strategy in Clash of Clans, its army composition, and more.

Army composition of Town Hall 13 Double Clone Dragons attack strategy in Clash of Clans

Army composition of Town Hall 13 Double Clone Dragons attack strategy (Image via Supercell)

The Double Clone Dragons attack strategy can be used in both open and closed compartment bases to get an easy three stars in Clash of Clans.

To start, Archer Queen clears at least one Air Defense. Her abilities are used early in the attack strategy to spawn Healers.

Lightning spells are then deployed to take down any Air Sweeper that might cause problems to the Dragons. If the Air Sweeper is on the opposite side of the Dragons' attack, replace it with a Rage spell.

Once the funnel is created by Archer Queen, use Dragons, Balloons, Battle Blimp, and Grand Warden to clear the remaining base with the help of spells.

The army composition of the Town Hall 13 Double Clone Dragons attack strategy in Clash of Clans is as follows:

12 Dragons

12 Balloons

2 Lightning spells

1 Rage spell

1 Freeze spell

2 Clone spells

Rocket Balloons, Battle Blimp and Rage spell (clan castle)

You can change the army composition depending upon the base formation. Replace a few Dragons with Electro Dragons to clear some outside buildings easily.

Step-by-step guide to using Double Clone Dragons attack strategy

Use Clone spells on Rocket Balloons to easily clear Town Hall and other nearby defenses (Image via Supercell)

Here is the step-by-step guide to using the Town Hall 13 Double Clone Dragons attack strategy:

Deploy Archer Queen in one of the base corners. Use the unit's early ability to take down an Air Defense and damage other defenses. Make Archer Queen's Healer Puppet ability spawn Healers to help her clear outside buildings and create a funnel for Dragons. Use Barbarian King from the other corner to clear some other outside buildings. This will ensure that the Dragons enter the core. Use two Lightning spells to take down an Air Sweeper, which is in the direction of the Dragons. Drop all the Dragons, Balloons, and Grand Warden together to start the push. Deploy the Battle Blimp along with these troops to easily reach the Town Hall. Use a Rage spell on Dragons and Balloons once they reach the base core. Freeze spells should be used on Inferno Towers and Eagle Artillery to protect Dragons. Open the Battle Blimp on Town Hall and drop both the Clone spells. This will easily clear the Town Hall and other nearby defenses. Use the Royal Champion from the other side to take down the remaining defensive buildings.

Players should practice the Town Hall 13 Double Clone Dragons attack strategy in multiplayer battles before using it in clan wars.

