Clash of Clans Town Hall 13 Super Archer Hydra attack strategy: Army composition and step-by-step guide

Super Archer Hydra is one of the best Town Hall 13 attack strategies in Clash of Clans. It employs the Super Archer Blimp opening strategy, which uses Battle Blimp as a medium to reach a desired location, to take down the enemy’s base core and nearby crucial defensive buildings.

In this article, we take a look at the Town Hall 13 Super Archer Hydra attack strategy in Clash of Clans, its army composition, and more.

Army composition of Town Hall 13 Super Archer Hydra attack strategy in Clash of Clans

Army composition of the Super Archer Hydra attack strategy

Super Archer Hydra is one of the easiest attack strategies to perform in clan war battles. If used correctly, the Super Archer Blimp opening strategy can demolish more than half of the base. The remaining base can easily be destroyed using Dragon Riders, Dragons, Lava Hound and Balloons.

Players should have Super Archers and Battle Blimp in their clan castle. When used with Invisible spells, the pair can easily take down the Town Hall and any nearby defensive buildings.

The army composition of the Town Hall 13 Super Archer Hydra attack strategy in Clash of Clans is as follows:

6 Dragons

6 Balloons

4 Dragon Riders

1 Lava Hound

1 Baby Dragon

1 Super Wall Breaker

1 Minion

2 Clone spells

1 Rage spell

3 Invisible spells

Super Archers, Wall Breakers, Battle Blimp, Goblin and Invisible spells (clan castle)

Players can change the army composition depending upon the base. They can add more Baby Dragons to their army to create a funnel for Dragons, Balloons, and Dragon Riders.

Step-by-step guide to using Super Archer Hydra attack strategy

Use Rage, Clone and Invisible spells to help Super Archers clear the base core (Image via Supercell)

Here is a step-by-step guide to using this Town Hall 13 attack strategy in Clash of Clans:

Find a compartment that contains most crucial defenses like Inferno Towers, Scattershots, and Air Defenses. Deploy the Lava Hound as a tank with Battle Blimp at the back to reach the desired location and open it above the compartment. Use the Rage, Clone, and Invisible spells on Super Archers. Wall Breakers inside the Blimp will create various openings for Super Archers. Once the base core is destroyed, drop the Baby Dragon to take down the outside buildings. Archer Queen, Super Wall Breaker and Barbarian King should be used together to clear outside buildings and create a funnel for DragLoon push. Deploy all the Dragons, Dragon Riders, Grand Wardens, and Balloons to clear the remaining base. Use the Grand Warden's ability once these troops reach the core. Drop the Royal Champion from the other corner of the base to target the remaining defensive buildings. Minions should be used to clear outside buildings.

Players should practice the Town Hall 13 Super Archer Hydra attack strategy in multiplayer battles before using it in clan wars. Timely deployment of Invisible spells is necessary to get three stars with this attack strategy.

