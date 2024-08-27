Clash of Clans Town Hall 13 Yeti Witch Bats Spam attack strategy: Army composition and step-by-step guide

Yeti Witch Bats Spam is one of the most powerful Town Hall 13 attack strategies in Clash Royale. As the name suggests, this attack focuses on using Yetis, Witches, Super Wall Breakers, and heroes to create a funnel and reach the base core. Bat spells are afterward dropped to clear the remaining defenses.

Unlike other attack strategies, Yeti Witch Bats Spam can be used both in compartments and open bases. Players should try choosing bases with single-target Inferno Towers as Skeletons and Bats can easily take them down.

In this article, we will discuss the Town Hall 13 Yeti Witch Bats Spam attack strategy, its army composition, and a step-by-step guide in Clash of Clans.

Army composition of Town Hall 13 Yeti Witch Bats Spam attack strategy in Clash of Clans

Army composition of Town Hall 13 Yeti Witch Bats Spam attack strategy in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

Yeti Witch Bats Spam is a very easy attack strategy that does not contain a lot of army troops. Players just need to understand the right placement and usage of troops to easily get three stars in multiplayer and clan war bases.

This powerful hybrid strategy focuses on using Yetis as tanks with Log Launcher and Super Wall Breakers to create a funnel in the base. Once the funnel is created, all the heroes along with Witches are deployed to clear the base core and clan castle troops.

All Bat spells are dropped in the opposite base corner to create a big army of Bats. Players should choose a corner close to Inferno Towers. Freeze spells are constantly used to counter area-damaging defensive buildings like Wizard Towers and Scattershots.

The army composition of Town Hall 13 Yeti Witch Bats Spam attack strategy in Clash of Clans is as follows:

9 Yetis

10 Witches

2 Super Wall Breakers

2 Archers

5 Freeze spells

6 Bat spells

Yetis, Log Launcher and Rage spell (clan castle)

Players can change the army composition according to the base. Some Yetis can be replaced with Headhunters and Wizards to easily take down the enemy's heroes and clan castle troops.

A step-by-step guide to using Yeti Witch Bats Spam strategy

Create a big army of Bats by dropping all Bat spells together in the base corners (Image via Supercell)

Provided below is the step-by-step guide to using Town Hall 13 Yeti Witch Bats Spam attack strategy in Clash of Clans:

Select the attacking side and drop all the Yetis in such a way that defenses get distracted on them. Once the defenses are distracted, drop the Super Wall Breakers and Log Launcher to create a funnel in the base. Deploy the Archer Queen, Barbarian King, Grand Warden and Royale Champion in front with Witches at the back. This would allow Witches to spawn a lot of skeletons early in the base. Players should use a Rage spell on all the troops once they reach the base core. Freeze spells can be used on Eagle Artillery and Scattershots. Once the base core is destroyed, drop all the Bat spells in one of the base corners. Use the Bats army to take down the remaining defenses. Use Freeze spells on area damaging defenses like Wizard Towers and Inferno Towers to help Bats easily clear the remaining base.

Players should practice the Yeti Witch Bats Spam attack strategy in Clash of Clans in multiplayer bases before using the same in clan wars. Properly use the Bat spells to create a big army of Bats and use Freeze spells to protect from multi-targeted defenses.

