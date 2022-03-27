5 best Mini Tank troops in Clash Royale

Clash Royale is undoubtedly the most popular mobile game globally because it allows users to compete in 1v1 and 2v2 fights in real-time. Players take to the battlefield with cards to win battles.

There are a variety of cards that players must combine into an 8-card deck in the game. To win fights, players must have enough anti-air, support, and tank troops, among other things. The post will go through the five greatest mini tank troops in Clash Royale, which should be employed during a counter-offensive push or while dealing with high-hitpoint troops.

Clash Royale: 5 best Mini Tank Troops in the game

5) Knight

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 267

Hitpoints: 2206

Players can unlock the Knight card during the Clash Royale training. It is a single-target melee ground troop with moderate hitpoints and damage. They can easily survive spell attacks and tackle high-hitpoint troops like Mega Knight with the help of some support cards. It is also a good mini tank troop that can tank low hitpoint troops like Musketeers and Wizards.

4) Dark Prince

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 328

Hitpoints: 1643

Arena 7 is where you can get the Dark Prince card. He's a melee troop with a shield who deals a lot of damage and has a lot of hitpoints. He has a one-of-a-kind ability: if he goes for 3.5 tiles without pausing, he will charge, speeding up his progress and dealing greater damage to enemy troops and towers. It can be employed in conjunction with support troops like Wizards or Witches during a counter-offensive.

3) Valkyrie

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 345

Hitpoints: 2641

Valkyrie is one of the most powerful Rare cards in Arena 2, with high hitpoints and tremendous area damage. Her ax deals 360-degree damage to all troops in her immediate vicinity, making it ideal for usage against the Skeleton Army and Barbarians. It's also one of Clash Royale's best small tank troops, capable of dealing with cards like Golem and Mega Knight.

2) Prince

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 519

Hitpoints: 2544

It is one of the most powerful Epic cards, doing a significant amount of damage to ground forces. It has a lot of damage and hitpoints, therefore it can quickly take down troops with a lot of DPS. It, like Dark Prince, has a charge ability that it activates as it moves nonstop. Prince can be used to counter the enemy's advance or to stop the enemy's drive.

1) Mini Pekka

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 955

Hitpoints: 1804

Mini Pekka is one of the most popular Rare cards in the game that deals a lot of damage and works like a mini tank. After completing the Clash Royale training, he can be obtained as a single-target melee ground troop. It's perfect for dealing with the enemy's ground cards due to its high DPS. It can be used defensively and offensively, much like the Pekka card.

