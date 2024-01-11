Clash Royale Cannoneer buff: Is it worth using?

The Cannoneer buff in Clash Royale is pretty game-changing now that it can snipe a few troops on the opposite lane with an improved sight. Upon the Cannoneer’s initial release in Clash Royale, it was exceedingly subpar compared to the original Tower Troop, The Princess. While it was promised to be a nightmare for beatdown deck users in Clash Royale, it suffered immensely when it came to swarm troops in the game.

Season 55 seemed promising in the early leg of January 2024, but the Cannoneer was a major letdown. To add insult to injury, Supercell slapped a 50$ price tag on a Cannoneer bundle in the in-game store.

This led to the community taking massive umbrage, which might have been a major factor that led to Supercell applying an emergency Cannoneer buff.

This article will run you through the recent Cannoneer buff in Clash Royale. We will also discuss whether this Tower Troop is worth using in the current CR metagame.

Did the Cannoneer buff make it worth using in Clash Royale?

The Cannoneer buff is pretty significant (Image via Supercell)

Firstly, let us have a look at the stats of the Cannoneer at level 15:

It has a Hitpoint stat of 3,792

It has a Damage stat of 613

It has a Damage per second (DPS) stat of 255

It has a hit speed stat of 2.4 seconds

It can target air as well as ground units

It has a range of 7.5

Compared to the Princess, this new Tower Troop feels a bit lackluster in certain aspects:

The Cannoneer has a lower HP

It has a lower hit speed

Though some might be quick to point out that the new Tower Troop has a massive DPS stat, it still does not fare well against quick-cycle decks and log bait decks.

In the current meta of the game, players are inclined towards cycle decks more than beatdown. With a painfully slow hit speed, the Cannoneer does not play well against a lot of the decks that are popular in the current Clash meta.

So, we would not advise you to spend any money on this new card unless Supercell decides to implement a few more Cannoneer buffs.

How can Supercell improve the Cannoneer Tower Troop in Clash Royale?

There is a $50 offer bundle in the shop (Image via Supercell)

There are a few in which Supercell can make the Cannoneer Tower Troop in Clash Royale:

Increasing the hitpoints of this Tower Troop to make it feel like you can take a few hard-hitting shots from the enemy.

A slight hit speed buff, going from 2.4 to 2.2, would make a world of difference for this Tower Troop. It would be able to deal with bait decks more efficiently.

An Area of Effect mechanic with a reduced damage output could make the Cannoneer pop in the current meta of Clash Royale.

So, initially, the Cannoneer needed a range or sight improvement. That was provided in this emergency Cannoneer buff. While we are not sure if Supercell feels the need to make any more changes to this card in this game, we can assume more balance changes are impending.