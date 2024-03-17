Clash Royale Electro Wizard guide: Attack, defense, and more

A mainstay in Clash Royale, the Electro Wizard is a flexible card with strong offensive and defensive qualities. It is a dangerous weapon that may strike both air and ground units due to its amazing effect. In Clash Royale, mastering the Electro Wizard is essential to winning matches and taking the lead.

We'll look at the Electro Wizard's assault tactics, defense capabilities, how well it works with other cards, and some crucial advice for making the most out of it on the battlefield in this guide.

Strategies to use Clash Royale Electro Wizard

Attack strategies

Support Troop: Behind a tank, the Electro Wizard performs best as a support trooper. When the tank takes hits, combine it with a high-hit points unit, such as a giant or golem, to seriously damage enemy towers in Clash Royale. By disabling opposing defenses with its stun effect, your tank can do considerably more damage.

Chip damage: Use the Electro Wizard to attack the opposition towers. It can gradually weaken the opponent's defenses due to its quick attack speed and modest damage output; this is especially true when paired with spells like Log or Zap.

Counterpushing: To take advantage of the Electro Wizard's defensive capabilities, use it in counterpushes. After it has repelled an opposing onslaught, advance more troops in its wake to launch a powerful counterattack. The enemy troops can be disrupted by the Electro Wizard's shock, giving your counter-push an advantage.

Defensive capabilities

Stunning effect: The Electro Wizard's primary defensive function is to stun enemy soldiers and structures whenever it launches an attack. This stun can buy your defense unit valuable time to counter threats by slowing down enemy soldiers, resetting targeting, and stopping hostile assaults.

Anti-air defense: Since it can target both ground and air units, the Electro Wizard is a valuable weapon against air-based attacks. It can be used to quickly eliminate flying soldiers like Baby Dragon, Minions, and Balloon, as well as to deal damage against ground units.

Dual-threat: Swarms of low-hit point troops like Skeletons are easily defeated by the Electro Wizard since it may target two units at once with its spawn and assault.

Synergies

Tanks: To produce strong pushes, use the Electro Wizard with high-hit point tanks such as Giant, Golem, or Lava Hound. Your tank can approach the enemy tower more readily if the enemy defenses are disrupted by the Electro Wizard's stun effect.

Splash Damage Troops: To build a strong defensive line, combine the Electro Wizard with splash damage troops like Wizard or Executioner. By grouping enemy soldiers, the Electro Wizard's stun can increase the potency of splash damage assaults.

Spells: Use spells in Clash Royale like Zap or Log in conjunction with the Electro Wizard to clear out low-hit point troops and provide additional control over the battlefield. These spells can also help reset enemy targeting, allowing your defensive units to survive longer.

Check out more articles about Clash Royale:

Grand challenge guide || How to use support cards