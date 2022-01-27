How to unlock Night Witch in Clash Royale?

Clash Royale is a free-to-play strategy card game developed by Supercell. It has 106 cards categorized into five rarities: Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Champion. Cards in Clash Royale are unlocked through chests earned from winning battles, and different kinds of chests offer different rewards.

The Night Witch is a legendary card made playable on May 31, 2017. It is a ranged troop that uses magic to inflict damage. In this article, players will learn all about the Night Witch and how to unlock her in Clash Royale!

A look at the Night Witch from Clash Royale

In-game description of Night Witch:

“Summons Bats to do her bidding. If you get too close, she isn't afraid of pitching in with her mean-looking battle staff.”

Night Witch is a legendary card that can be unlocked once players reach the Serenity Peak (Arena 14). She is a single-targeting melee troop with moderate HP and damage. She summons two bats every 5 seconds.

It costs 4 Elixir to play a Night Witch card and has 750 Hit Points at the base level. It also deals moderately high damage of 173 per second. The card has 14 levels at the moment, with room for more in the upcoming CR updates!

Statistics of the Night Witch

Cost: 4 Elixir

Hit Speed: 1.5 seconds

Speed: Medium(60)

Deploy Time: 1 second

Range: Melee (Long)

Target: Ground

Count: x1

Transport: Ground

Type: Troop

Rarity: Legendary

Overall, Night Witch is a very efficient Legendary card that spawns units capable of attacking both ground and air troops. Bats work as a good distraction and can take out cards as huge as tank troops.

Together, the Night Witch and bats create a very strong and efficient combination. The Night Witch's high damage per attack, in addition to her continuous spawns, make her potent at defeating high-health units, whether it be on offense or defense.

Also Read Article Continues below

It is also one of the few cards that inspired a troop addition in Clash of Clans.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha