Clash Royale October 23 update: Card #110, improvements and more

Supercell is expected to reveal a brand-new card in the highly anticipated Clash Royale October 23 update, marking the first addition since Monk and Phoenix hit the arena in October 2022. This brilliant new card is scheduled to be launched on November 6, 2023, almost a year since the last card introduction. It is reportedly a formidable Champion, introducing a new dynamic to the game.

More enhancements are included in the update, including a significant redesign of the Training Camp component. Once a crude tool for fast interactions, the Training Camp will soon feature skilled adversaries known as Royale Bots designed to give a realistic battle scenario.

Players may now put their skills to the test against these bots not just in the Training Camp but also via a new Practice button in the Battle Log. This button allows players to battle past opponents' decks, providing a useful opportunity for strategy development and testing against specific obstacles.

Supercell will release a minor update in Clash Royale on October 23

Expand Tweet

The Royale Bots promise more competitiveness, forcing players to adapt and fine-tune their methods in Clash Royale. Removing Champions from the bots' arsenal adds an intriguing wrinkle, implying that even the bots require time to grasp the nuances of these strong cards. The goal is simple: to give players more ways to grow and the opportunity to overcome unique hurdles in the competitive Clash Royale battlefield.

Another notable update is the removal of the King Level cap on Elite card trading. This modification improves the flexibility of card trading by allowing players to engage in more significant swaps without being limited by the King Level cap. Players wishing to improve their Clash Royale decks and increase their card collections will like this move.

This update also includes bug fixes and enhancements, demonstrating Supercell's commitment to giving players a polished gaming experience. Notable updates include resolving issues with evolved cards, such as the Evolved Firecracker and the Deck Explorer, ensuring players can intuitively interact with these features.

Supercell has also prioritized user experience by disabling external storage permissions for Android smartphones. This not only improves the customer experience but also demonstrates a dedication to privacy and data security.

The changes also affect the game's economy, with alterations to the conversion of Magic Items into Elite Wild Cards. When the inventory is full, the option to convert Magic Items into Elite Wild Cards is removed, simplifying the process and avoiding potential difficulties.

The update goes beyond merely adding in-game features; it also improves device compatibility. A better user interface will now be available on foldable devices, smoothly adjusting to various aspect ratios. This innovative strategy makes sure that Clash Royale is playable and enjoyable on a variety of devices.