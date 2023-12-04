Clash Royale Path of Legends: All changes explored, rewards, and more

The Path of Legends mode in Clash Royale, also known as ladder, has finally received an overhaul. A lot of things have been changed in this season’s update. From tier rewards to how card levels work in Path of Legends, the Naughty or Nice update has a lot of things that might go unnoticed but are worth your attention.

Path of Legends had seen a major change in the past when the developers at Supercell altered the regular mode and replaced it with a draft-based mode. This Clash community sternly objected to these, forcing the makers to revert things back to how they were.

However, that reversion did not last long, as Path of Legends has, once again, received a few major changes. In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know about the current state of Path of Legends in Clash Royale, including how the community has reacted and if it is going to stay in the long run.

Changes made to Path of Legends mode in Clash Royale in the Naughty or Nice update

Level 15 Elite Cards are now a part of Path of Legends

The biggest change to the Path of Legends ranked mode in the Naughty or Nice season was the increased level cap. Previously, cards could reach level 14 at most while you were in Path of Legends.

All cards can now reach level 15. Supercell had announced during the introduction of Elite Level back in June that this feature would come to Path of Legends, but very few people anticipated it to be so soon.

Increased Elite Wild Card rewards in Path of Legends

Not only did Supercell bring a new level cap, but they are also adding more Wild Cards in the rewards of Path of Legends. Each league will now reward you with a set quantity of Elite Wild Cards at the end of the season. This can be considered a significant quality of life improvement since getting Wild Cards can be a real hassle for some players.

New level cap and Elite Wild Card rewards in Clash Royale’s Path of Legends

The following changes have been implemented from Clash Royale's season of Naughty or Nice:

League 1: Your level will be capped at 11. You will not get any Elite Wild Cards at the end of the season.

League 2: Your level will be capped at 12. You will get 2,500 Elite Wild Cards at the end of the season.

League 3: Your level will be capped at 12. You will get 2,500 Elite Wild Cards at the end of the season.

League 4: Your level will be capped at 13. You will get 7,500 Elite Wild Cards at the end of the season.

League 5: Your level will be capped at 13. You will get 15,000 Elite Wild Cards at the end of the season.

League 6: Your level will be capped at 14. You will get 25,000 Elite Wild Cards at the end of the season.

League 7: Your level will be capped at 14. You will get 25,000 Elite Wild Cards at the end of the season.

League 8: Your level will be capped at 15. You will get 35,000 Elite Wild Cards at the end of the season.

League 9: Your level will be capped at 15. You will get 50,000 Elite Wild Cards at the end of the season.

Are level 15 Elite Cards good for Clash Royale’s Path of Legends?

We can form a definitive answer for this as the season progresses. The only thing that we can confidently say presently is that Path of Legends will become the best way to farm Elite Wild Cards in this game.

As a result, we will see more players playing this Clash Royale mode, making it more competitive.