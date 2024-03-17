Clash Royale Valkyrie guide: Attack, defense, and more

The Valkyrie is a well-known and powerful character in Clash Royale. The spinning assault is her signature move, wreaking havoc on the enemy forces. Gaining victory in conflicts requires you to learn about Valkyrie because of her adaptable skills in both offense and defense.

Gaining an understanding of her advantages, counters, and synergies will enable you to fully utilize this formidable warrior and get victory in Clash Royale. In this article, we'll review several tactics for making the most of the Valkyrie, including stopping opponent assaults and launching devastating hits.

Strategies to use in Clash Royale for Valkyrie

Attack strategies

Tank support: The Giant or Golem are two excellent tanks to use with the Valkyrie. Put her behind the tank to drive out waves of enemy soldiers so your tank can move unharmed in the direction of the hostile towers.

Counter-push: Use the Valkyrie as a component in a counter-push tactic. Utilize her at the bridge by assisting troops to take advantage of her remaining health and put pressure on your opponent's towers after she has repelled an opposing push.

Defensive capabilities

Swarm control: The Valkyrie is a great counter to swarm troops in Clash Royale like the Goblin Gang, and Skeleton Army because of her whirling strike. To quickly dispatch these troops and shield your towers from serious damage, drop her in the middle of those swarm troops.

Tank killer: The Valkyrie is skilled in eliminating tanks such as the Royal Giant or Giant Skeleton, even if her main skill is countering swarms. She can take strikes and deal constant damage to opponent soldiers with high health thanks to her strong damage output and health.

Elimination of support troops: Use the Valkyrie to swiftly destroy support troops such as Musketeers, Wizards, and Witches when defending against them. Her area damage can eliminate several support troops grouped, reducing the threat they provide to your towers.

Counters

High-damage air troops: The Valkyrie struggles against high-damage air troops like Mega Minion, Inferno Dragon, etc, despite her efficacy against ground forces. When using the Valkyrie, ensure your deck has the appropriate counters to cope with aerial threats.

High-damage single-target soldiers: Mini P.E.K.K.A. and Prince are two examples of troops that can quickly dispatch the Valkyrie. When dealing with such soldiers, exercise caution and be prepared with extra help or diversions to lessen their influence.

Building targeting troops: Troops that specifically target structures, like Hog Rider, can go behind the Valkyrie's defenses and go straight after your towers in Clash Royale. To deflect these soldiers and successfully defend your towers, use defensive structures or other obstacles.

