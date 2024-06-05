Clash Royale Work in Progress Balance Changes for June 2024: Buffs, nerfs, and more

Popular Clash Royale creator (X/@RoyaleAPI) recently announced the upcoming Clash Royale Work in Progress Balance Changes for June 2024 via their official X page. The announcement arrived on June 5, 2024, and more details about these balance changes were also updated on the website with more details about the hero buffs, nerfs, and reworks.
The Clash Royale Work in Progress Balance Changes for June 2024 will introduce plenty of buffs to popular heroes like Prince and Ram Rider. However. Supercell also balanced things with significant nerfs too.
All details regarding the Clash Royale Work in Progress Balance Changes for June 2024
While RoyaleAPI, the Supercell Super Creators were unable to specify any date regarding when the update is coming, they said in their official post that an update will be arriving soon in the game. The Clash Royale Work in Progress Balance Changes will arrive in the game once the new update arrives.
Clash Royale Work in Progress Balance Changes for June 2024: All nerfs
Here are all the units that will be nerfed in the next update.
Giant
The Giant's Range has been decreased by 25%. It decreased from 1.60 tiles to 1.20 tiles.
Little Prince
Little Prince's Charge Damage decreased from 399 Hit Points to 99 Hit Points, and his First Time Hit increased from 0.200 seconds to 0.500 seconds.
Evolved Knight
The Evolved Night will be a little less powerful than before as his HP Multiplier was decreased from 1.10 to 1.00.
Evolved Tesla
Evolved Tesla's Pulse Damage decreased by 23% as it came to 148 Hit Points from 192 Hit Points. Its Pulse Stun is also reduced from 1.00 seconds to 0.500 seconds.
Dagger Duchess Option 2
The Dagger Duchess could previously store 8.0 Daggers, however, it has been reduced to 6.0 Daggers in the Work in Progress Balance Changes.
Clash Royale Work in Progress Balance Changes for June 2024: All Buffs
Here are all the buffs that will arrive with the Clash Royale Work in Progress Balance Changes for June 2024.
Ram Rider
Charge Distance of the Ram Rider has been decreased to 1.50 tiles from 3.00 tiles.
Prince
Prince's Charge Distance has been decreased from 3.00 tiles to 1.50 tiles.
Spear Goblin
Spear Goblin's First Time Hit decreased from 0.500 seconds to 0.300 seconds.
Dart Goblin
Dart Goblin can deal damage up to 142 Hit Points. This increased from the previously set 131 Hit Points.
Goblin Cage
Goblin Cage's cage HP increased from 742 Hit Points to 780 Hitpoints. This is a 5% increase.
Clash Royale Work in Progress Balance Changes for June 2024: All Reworks
Supercell announced some amazing reworks to some units which can increase their efficiency without overpowering them.
Void
Void's First Time Hit increased from 0.400 seconds to 1.00 seconds. Besides, Hit Speed also increased from 0.667 Hits/second to 0.769 Hits/second.
Dagger Duchess Option 1
Dagger Duchess Option 1's Damage decreased from 153 Hit Points to 112 Hit Points. However, Hit Speed increased from 0.606 Hits/second to 0.800 Hits/second.
This is all the updates we know about Work in Progress Balance Changes for June 2024.
