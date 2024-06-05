Clash Royale Work in Progress Balance Changes for June 2024: Buffs, nerfs, and more

Popular Clash Royale creator (X/@RoyaleAPI) recently announced the upcoming Clash Royale Work in Progress Balance Changes for June 2024 via their official X page. The announcement arrived on June 5, 2024, and more details about these balance changes were also updated on the website with more details about the hero buffs, nerfs, and reworks.

The Clash Royale Work in Progress Balance Changes for June 2024 will introduce plenty of buffs to popular heroes like Prince and Ram Rider. However. Supercell also balanced things with significant nerfs too.

All details regarding the Clash Royale Work in Progress Balance Changes for June 2024

Expand Tweet

Trending

While RoyaleAPI, the Supercell Super Creators were unable to specify any date regarding when the update is coming, they said in their official post that an update will be arriving soon in the game. The Clash Royale Work in Progress Balance Changes will arrive in the game once the new update arrives.

Clash Royale Work in Progress Balance Changes for June 2024: All nerfs

Here are all the units that will be nerfed in the next update.

Giant

Giants are getting nerfed in the next update (Image via Supercell)

The Giant's Range has been decreased by 25%. It decreased from 1.60 tiles to 1.20 tiles.

Little Prince

Little Prince's Charge Damage decreased from 399 Hit Points to 99 Hit Points, and his First Time Hit increased from 0.200 seconds to 0.500 seconds.

Evolved Knight

Evolved Knight is a great Evo card in CR (Image via Supercell)

The Evolved Night will be a little less powerful than before as his HP Multiplier was decreased from 1.10 to 1.00.

Evolved Tesla

Evolved Tesla's Pulse Damage decreased by 23% as it came to 148 Hit Points from 192 Hit Points. Its Pulse Stun is also reduced from 1.00 seconds to 0.500 seconds.

Dagger Duchess Option 2

The Dagger Duchess could previously store 8.0 Daggers, however, it has been reduced to 6.0 Daggers in the Work in Progress Balance Changes.

Clash Royale Work in Progress Balance Changes for June 2024: All Buffs

Here are all the buffs that will arrive with the Clash Royale Work in Progress Balance Changes for June 2024.

Ram Rider

Ram Rider is among the latest units in the game (Image via Supercell)

Charge Distance of the Ram Rider has been decreased to 1.50 tiles from 3.00 tiles.

Prince

Prince's Charge Distance has been decreased from 3.00 tiles to 1.50 tiles.

Spear Goblin

Spear Goblin's First Time Hit decreased from 0.500 seconds to 0.300 seconds.

Dart Goblin

Dart Goblin can deal damage up to 142 Hit Points. This increased from the previously set 131 Hit Points.

Goblin Cage

Goblin Cage receives a buff in this update (Image via Supercell)

Goblin Cage's cage HP increased from 742 Hit Points to 780 Hitpoints. This is a 5% increase.

Clash Royale Work in Progress Balance Changes for June 2024: All Reworks

Supercell announced some amazing reworks to some units which can increase their efficiency without overpowering them.

Void

Void's First Time Hit increased from 0.400 seconds to 1.00 seconds. Besides, Hit Speed also increased from 0.667 Hits/second to 0.769 Hits/second.

Dagger Duchess Option 1

Dagger Duchess Option 1's Damage decreased from 153 Hit Points to 112 Hit Points. However, Hit Speed increased from 0.606 Hits/second to 0.800 Hits/second.

This is all the updates we know about Work in Progress Balance Changes for June 2024.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Clash Royale-related updates

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback