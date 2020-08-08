Clash Squad in Free Fire: All you need to know

Garena Free Fire has two primary modes for players — Battle Royale and Clash Squad. The BR one is based on survival, and the last-standing player gets the Booyah! But it is an entirely different story when it comes to the latter. In this article, we discuss about the Clash Squad mode and how you can play it in Free Fire.

Also read: Best guns for Free Fire Clash Squad

All you need to know about Clash Squad mode in Free Fire

Clash Squad mode in Free Fire

Unlike the Battle Royale mode, which sees 50 players parachuting on to an island, the Clash Squad mode features only eight players, divided into two teams, namely Warbringers and Howlers. These teams fight over seven rounds, and the side to first win four rounds will triumph and get the Booyah!

This match type features a separate ranked variant for players as well.

Players have to purchase weapons and other equipment before the commencement of every round. The teams have to strategically plan each round so that everyone is on the same page, and that they make coordinated purchases.

There are two maps present in this mode — Kalahari and Bermuda. Each round features a small section of the map.

Advertisement

How the play Clash Squad in Free Fire

To start such a match, players have to follow these steps:

Click on the mode change option present on the top-right

Step 1: Open Free Fire, click on the mode change option present on the top-right corner.

Step 2: The different modes appear, and they can either select the normal or the ranked variant of the Clash Squad mode.

Step 3: They can then start the match and enjoy some intense combat between the two teams.