Cloud9 vs 100 Thieves, League of Legends LCS 2022 Spring Split: Head-to-head, live stream details, and more

After finding 3 easy wins against teams with a combined record of 3-7, Cloud9 faces their first major challenge in the 2022 League of Legends season. 100 Thieves will challenge them for the North American juggernaut slot in a rematch of the 2021 LCS Playoffs Semifinals where C9 saw the end of their run before Worlds.

100 Thieves finished the first week of the season with a strong 2-1 performance; their only slip up being to FlyQuest. Cloud9 will look to stay undefeated in the Lock-In portion of the LCS season behind their returning veteran players Fudge, Blaber, and Zven.

Everything fans need to know ahead of C9 vs 100T at League of Legends LCS 2022 spring split

C9 looked unstoppable in their previous 3 games, and their roster looks clean as Fudge has stepped up in the mid lane with Blaber continuing to perform well in the Jungle. 100T gave C9 a rough time late last year in the 2021 Summer Split and LCS Playoffs, but they've regrouped, reformed their team, and are starting to be predicted as a contender for Spring Champion.

100 Thieves should fire out of the gates today against Cloud9 after losing to FlyQuest in their most recent match. Both teams are looking to complete their rosters and find who they will start later on.

Prediction

With both of these League of Legends teams displaying strong resumes after the first 3 games, it should be a close match without too much of a difference between gold, kills, and objectives. However, if 100T lets C9 roll through them like FLY did by coming out with a questionable draft, they might see themselves at 2-2 in a flash.

C9 will take this LCS match before moving to tomorrow's games. It'll be a good fight, but C9 has shown more poise and promise so far.

Head-to-head

Historically, Cloud9 has dominated 100 Thieves in their 21 face-offs, taking 14 wins in either a single match or series. 100 Thieves has gained quite a bit of ground since Spring of 2021 by securing first place in the LCS in the Summer Split.

A rivalry is brewing between these 2 League of Legends teams as their dominance rises, setting a collision course for C9 and 100T, should they meet later in the Playoffs of the 2022 season.

Livestream

League of Legends players and fans can watch this LCS match on the LoL Esports site and Twitch page. The game starts at roughly 6:30 PM Eastern Standard Time on January 21.

Previous results

The last time C9 battled 100T was in the 2021 Summer Playoffs where 100 Thieves cruised through the series in 4 games. Prior to that, in the Summer Split, 100T bested C9 2 out of 3 times.

However, C9 managed to sweep 100T in the Spring Playoffs last year, so they've been able to go back and forth in the past few matches.

Anticipated lineups

Cloud9

Top - Darshan (Darshan Upadhyaya)

Jungle - Blaber (Robert Huang)

Mid - Fudge (Ibrahim Allami)

ADC - Zven (Jesper Svenningsen)

Support - Isles (Jonah Rosario)

100 Thieves

Top - Ssumday (Kim Chan-Ho)

Jungle - Closer (Can Çelik)

Mid - Abbedagge (Felix Braun

ADC - FBI (Ian Victor Huang)

Support - huhi (Choi Jae-hyun)

While in the Lock In portion, 100T has experimented with a new top laner, Tenacity, but Ssumday might take the start today since he's 2-0 while Tenacity is 0-1.

