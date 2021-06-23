Zven is set to come back to the Cloud9 starting roster ahead of League of Legends LCS Week 4

Cloud9 League of Legends fans are in for a bit of good news, as star bot laner Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen will finally be making his way back to the starting line-up ahead of LCS week 4.

Zven was benched by the org right before the Season 11 Summer Split kicked off due to lack of motivation and form. He was replaced by the Cloud9 Academy ADC Calvin “k1ng” Truong. Though he has the skill to be a top-tier League of Legends professional, he lacks the experience that Zven brings to the table.

After winning the LCS Summer Split, fans had a lot of expectations riding on Cloud9. However, they failed to deliver so far, and they even went 0-3 in the recent week, losing to TSM, Evil Geniuses, and Immortals.

Fortunately for fans, the roster will be looking to turn their luck around as Zven will finally be making his way back to the starting line-up, bringing that much-needed experience and shot-calling skills to the bot lane.

Zven to bring a more stable win condition for Cloud9 in the League of Legends LCS

Zven about to pop off!! Who remembers these motivational moments? pic.twitter.com/Ycc0IWtP0i — TennisDaMenace 🎾😈 (@TennisDaMenace2) June 22, 2021

With k1ng in the starting line-up, much of the onus on making decisions and shot-calling fell on Luka “Perkz” Perković, which did not work all that well for the team.

Now with Zven making a comeback, much of the pressure will be relieved from the League of Legends mid laner. And Perkz will be free to pick up high mobility champions and assist the side lanes instead of just picking control mages and farming away.

Zven creates another win condition for the Cloud9 League of Legends roster. And fans can get to see a shift in focus in their play, where instead of playing through top, bot lane might be receiving a lot of attention from week 4 onwards.

Playing through bot will ultimately allow Perkz and top laner Fudge to assist other lanes and set up plays to get the rest of the team ahead through kills and significant gold advantages.

Edited by Shaheen Banu