Cloud9 vs Gen.G League of Legends Worlds 2021 quarter-finals: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Cloud9 have returned to the quarterfinals of the League of Legends Worlds tournament. Their previous matches in the second leg of Group stage are giving LCS fans a great deal of hope that they'll advance even further. The last time C9 made it to this round of the tournament, they did in fact advance to the Semi's, standing as the North American team who has made it the farthest in Worlds. They weren't predicted to advance out of Groups against 2 of the League of Legends Worlds favorites, but here they are to prove everyone wrong.

Overview of Cloud9 vs Gen.G League of Legends 2021 Worlds Quarterfinals

Prediction

At the start of the League of Legends 2021 Worlds, Gen.G was labeled as the worst LCK team that qualified, and they faltered in their group against a poorly performing MAD Lions, Team Liquid, and LNG Esports from China. Group D was the closest, as all 4 teams finished 3-3 and were sent to tie-breaker games. While Gen.G topped their group, they didn't leave League of Legends analysts impressed.

Gen.G is a highly inconsistent team. They heavy reliance on Bdd can make or break their games. When Bdd can get his champions, like Zoe, he's able solo carry with ease. However, if Cloud9 manages to shut Gen.G's mid laner down and get Perkz rolling, that's all it will take for the LCS team to reach the semifinals once more. C9 plays inconsistently as well, but they seem to have patched themselves up after week 1 of the Group stage.

Perkz has been in this situation multiple times, mostly with G2 Esports. This time around, he's playing at a higher level and has been able to get C9 out of sticky situations, even if his careless play dug a hole for his team in the first place. C9 is the better League of Legends team at the moment, and they've got heaps of hype surrounding them as Gen.G lack the proper composure to rally from any sort of deficit.

The good thing for Gen.G is that they've played an LCS team already, and that LCS team managed to beat C9 in the Summer Playoffs. C9 has changed since then, but the Korean team now has experience dealing with a North American powerhouse.

Head-to-head

Gen.G and C9 haven't played each other directly this year, but they do have common opponents. Both have played other teams from each other's regions. Back in the League of Legends 2021 MSI, C9 was able to dethrone Damwon KIA for one game. Though they lost every other game, C9 displayed that they were able to defeat an incredible Korean team.

Gen.G played against TL in their groups and split the head-to-head 1-1. They have the experience necessary to battle C9, but they'll need to find what works and keep it rolling against C9's massive momentum moving out of Group A.

When and where to watch

The final series of the League of Legends Worlds Quarterfinals starts promptly at 8 am Eastern Standard Time, and LCS fans can cheer on their home team from the LoL Esports and Twitch Pages.

Anticipated starting lineups

C9

Top - Ibrahim "Fudge" Allami

Jungle - Robert "Blaber" Huang

Mid - Luka "Perkz" Perković

ADC - Jesper "Zven" Svenningsen

Support - Philippe "Vulcan" Laflamme

Gen.G

Kim “Rascal” Kwang-hee

Kim “Clid” Tae-min

Gwak “Bdd” Bo-seong

Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk

Kim “Life” Jeong-min

