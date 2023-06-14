Cloud9 vs Golden Guardians League of Legends LCS 2023 Summer Split Group Stage: Predictions, where to watch, and more

After a couple of drama-filled weeks, the League of Legends LCS 2023 Summer Split officially returns on 14 June 2023. The regular season will feature 10 teams competing for six spots in the playoffs stage. The return of NRG and various new players on different rosters should make this season highly exciting. The Spring Split Finals rematch between Cloud9 and Golden Guardians will be the first game of the Summer Split.

These teams represented North America at MSI and will be looking to dominate regionally.

Cloud9 vs Golden Guardians: Who will win the League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split Finals rematch?

Predictions

Cloud9 had a dominant LCS 2023 Spring Split, followed by a flawless Playoff run to clinch their sixth LCS title. The team went into League of Legends MSI 2023 as the number one North American seed but couldn't perform well and was handily defeated by the Asian teams at the international competition.

Despite this setback, Cloud9 is expected to be one of the best teams domestically. The talent and firepower of this roster is exceptional. The experience it brings to the table is also very valuable for the team and makes them one of the best teams in the region when it comes to in-game macro.

Golden Guardians were expected to be a solid team capable of competing for a top four spot before the start of LCS 2023 Spring Split. The team finished sixth in the regular season but showed great promise in their victories. Golden Guardians went on a miracle run in the bracket stage, defeating 100 Thieves, Evil Geniuses and FlyQuest before losing to Cloud9 in the Finals. This guaranteed their spot at League of Legends MSI 2023 as the second seed from North America.

The team won many hearts with their fighting spirit and near-victory over eventual champions, JD Gaming, in Game 1. Eric "Licorice" Ritchie, in particular, stood out for his phenomenal gameplay and was regarded as one of the best top laners at the tournament. Golden Guardians will be coming into the Summer Split with newfound experience and should easily secure a better regular season finish.

#LCS #GGWIN Summer Split officially kicks of tomorrow, so here's a look at your full GG schedule for the split! Summer Split officially kicks of tomorrow, so here's a look at your full GG schedule for the split!#LCS #GGWIN https://t.co/2yoCJ4yD8w

The Spring Split Finals rematch favors Cloud9, as they have proven to be a step above Golden Guardians on multiple occasions.

The individual mechanics and better map play have led to Cloud9 being the better team. With the meta largely remaining the same, the team should have no problems starting the Summer Split off strong.

Head-to-head

Cloud9 and Golden Guardians have faced each other four times in the 2023 League of Legends season. The head-to-head record between these teams stands at 3-1 in favor of Cloud9.

Previous results

Cloud9's latest result was a 0-3 loss against Gen.G in the second round of the lower bracket of League of Legends MSI 2023.

Golden Guardians' latest result was a 1-3 loss against Cloud9 in the first round of the lower bracket of League of Legends MSI 2023.

Expected rosters

Cloud9

Top - Ibrahim "Fudge" Allami

Allami Jungle - Robert "Blaber" Huang

Huang Mid - Jang "EMENES" Min-soo

Min-soo ADC - Kim "Berseker" Min-cheol

Min-cheol Support - Jesper "Zven" Svenningsen

Svenningsen Head Coach - Alfonso "Mithy" Aguirre Rodriguez

Golden Guardians

Top - Eric " Licorice" Ritchie

Ritchie Jungle - Kim " River" Dong-woo

Dong-woo Mid - Kim " Gori" Tae-woo

Tae-woo ADC - Trevor " Stixxay" Hayes

Hayes Support - Choi " huhi" Jae-hyun

Jae-hyun Head Coach - Samuel "Spookz" Broadley

When and where to watch

League of Legends fans worldwide can tune into the official LCS Twitch and YouTube channels to watch the opening game of the LCS 2023 Summer Split between Cloud9 and Golden Guardians.

The match will take place on 14 June 2023 at 2:00 pm PDT/11:00 pm CEST/2:30 am IST (June 15, 2023).

